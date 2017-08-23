NEWS: Nunavut

At $15.7 million, federal Gas Tax Fund offers thin gruel to Nunavut

But other infrastructure funds may deliver more to the territory

JIM BELL



Amarjeet Sohi, the federal industry minister, announcing about $172 million worth of federal infrastructure funding for Nunavut on a visit to Iqaluit this past May. In July, Sohi announced many millions more that Nunavut is eligible for over the next 11 years. (FILE PHOTO) Amarjeet Sohi, the federal industry minister, announcing about $172 million worth of federal infrastructure funding for Nunavut on a visit to Iqaluit this past May. In July, Sohi announced many millions more that Nunavut is eligible for over the next 11 years. (FILE PHOTO)

August 23, 2017 - 1:10 pm

The federal Gas Tax Fund might be one of the smallest infrastructure programs that Ottawa makes available to Nunavut, but that hasn’t stopped the federal and territorial governments from bragging about it all summer long.

For the second time this month, the governments of Canada and Nunavut have re-announced how much money the territory will get through the Gas Tax Fund this year: a grand total of $15.7 million.

“Through the federal Gas Tax Fund, communities across Nunavut and the rest of Canada can direct federal funding to the infrastructure projects that address the most pressing needs of local residents and businesses, from improving drinking water to building new recreational facilities,” the Liberal government’s industry minister, Amarjeet Sohi, said in a news release issued Aug. 21.

The Gas Tax Fund started in 2006-06, using money generated from the federal government’s excise tax on gasoline. The purpose of the fund is provide money to cash-strapped Canadian municipalities for water and sewer projects, landfills, roads, recreational facilities and other purposes.

Nationally, the fund is worth at least $2.1 billion. Nunavut’s allocation is so small because of the territory’s tiny population.

That’s because fund is distributed only on a pure per capita basis, based on the population of the territory or province that receives the money.

The first installment of Nunavut’s Gas Tax Fund allocation, worth $7.8 million, was transferred to the Government of Nunavut this past July, the federal and territorial governments said Aug. 21.

Of that, the City of Iqaluit will get $2.36 million. Under an agreement, Iqaluit’s municipal government gets 15 per cent of the annual total.

The other $13.38 million goes to the GN, which distributes the money among Nunavut hamlets.

“Currently, the federal Gas Tax Fund supports 19 infrastructure projects across 15 communities in Nunavut,” the Aug. 21 release said.

For most municipal projects, the Gas Tax Fund pays 75 per cent of the cost, while the GN or the municipality must come up with the other 25 per cent.

Two of the larger Nunavut projects include a new $10.3-million water reservoir for Igloolik and a new water truck filling station for Coral Harbour.

But there are about half a dozen other federal infrastructure programs that promise to deliver far more to Nunavut over the next 11 years than the territory can expect to receive through the Gas Tax Fund.

That’s because through those programs, contained in the March 22, 2017 federal budget, Nunavut gets a fixed base amount, with more added to them through per capita calculations.

The two governments celebrated the first allocations of those funds this past May, when Ottawa gave Nunavut $172.52 million, with the GN contributing $57.7 million of its own money, for nine projects in 19 communities.

In a July 6 letter to Nunavut’s minister of Community and Government Services, Joe Savikataaq, Sohi followed that up by listing the amounts that Nunavut can expect to get over the next 11 years.

Those funds include:

• Green Infrastructure Stream: it’s worth $207 million over 11 years, with a $200 million base and about $7 million in extra money based on Nunavut’s population, for use in water and wastewater projects, replacement of diesel storage tanks and environmental remediation;

• Community Culture and Recreation Fund: worth $26 million over 11 years, with a $25 million base amount and about $1 million calculated per capita;

• Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream: worth $152.59 million over 11 years, with a base of $150 million and the rest distributed per capita. For this funding stream, Ottawa will pay up to 75 per cent of the cost of municipal projects and up to 25 per cent for private sector projects;

• Arctic Energy Fund: worth $175 million over 11 years, for upgrading existing power plants or replacing them with renewable energy projects; and

• Public Transit Stream: technically, Nunavut is supposed to get $6 million under this fund, but because there are no public transit systems in the territory, this money is managed under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure program.

Also, “recognized Indigenous organizations,” such as development corporations, are eligible for funding under bilateral infrastructure agreements with territories and provinces, Sohi said in his letter to Savikataaq.

To qualify for funding, the GN, in consultation with municipal governments, must submit a plan for a minimum of three years and meet certain targets and outcomes, Sohi said.

“The Government of Canada is committed to accountability,” Sohi said in his letter to the GN.

It’s possible that Nunavut could be eligible for money under the $35-billion Federal Infrastructure Bank, but that new institution will not start operating until the end of this year, Sohi said.

Letter from Amarjeet Sohi to Joe Savikataaq on Nunavut infrastructure funding by NunatsiaqNews on Scribd