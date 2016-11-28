NEWS: Nunavut

Armenian man slated for Nunavut court after emergency Iqaluit landing

L.A. to Moscow jet diverted to Iqaluit following "disturbance" on board

An unexpected stop: Passenters en route from Los Angeles to Moscow made an emergency landing Nov. 25 in Iqaluit where an Armenian man was arrested and charged with several offences related to his alleged on board behaviour. (FILE PHOTO)

November 28, 2016 - 7:00 am

A 36-year old Armenian man will appear Nov. 28 at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit to face charges related to his alleged behaviour on board a flight that stopped in Iqaluit in the early hours of Nov. 25.

The Aeroflot flight SU107, from Los Angeles to Moscow, was diverted and made an emergency landing at the Iqaluit airport “due to an unruly passenger who was causing a disturbance,” a Nov. 25 RCMP news release said.

Once the aircraft was on the ground, Sisak Khudaverdyan, 36, of Armenia, was arrested and taken into custody by the Iqaluit RCMP and Canadian Border Services Agency Officers.

Khudaverdyan was charged with the following offences:

• endangering the safety of an aircraft,

• mischief, and,

• causing a disturbance, along with one count of Sec. 7.41 of the Aeronautics Act relating to endangering passengers.

No injuries were reported and the matter is still under investigation, the RCMP said.