Corporal stationed at Alert last year faces sex charge

Accused served at remote Nunavut listening station in June 2016

THOMAS ROHNER



A view of the remote Canadian Forces based at Alert, on the northern edge of Ellesmere Island. (FILE PHOTO) A view of the remote Canadian Forces based at Alert, on the northern edge of Ellesmere Island. (FILE PHOTO)

February 16, 2017 - 4:00 pm

A member of Canada’s armed forces who was stationed in northern Nunavut in 2016 has been charged with sexually assaulting another member of the forces, a Department of National Defence news release said.

Cpl. Frédéric Richer, a member of the the 438 Tactical Helicopter Squadron at the Royal Canadian Air Force base in St. Hubert, Que., was charged on Feb. 14 with one count of sexual assault, the release said.

The incident is alleged to have occurred at Alert, a weather base and intelligence listening station at the northern end of Ellesmere Island, where Richer “was deployed as part of a technical maintenance team in June 2016.”

When a member of the armed forces is accused of a crime, military police investigate and, if warranted, lay charges from the Criminal Code of Canada, Lt. Blake Patterson, a public affairs officer with the forces, told Nunatsiaq News Feb. 15.

The case is now working its way through the military justice system and a date and location for a court martial has yet to be determined, Patterson said

Courts martial are trials held by the military involving armed forces personnel.

The same standards of evidence apply in courts martial as in the criminal court system for civilians, Patterson said.

But if Richer is convicted, he would be sentenced under the National Defence Act which allows for the same punishment as the Criminal Code of Canada but also includes the Code of Service Discipline.

That code allows the armed forces to discipline its members for misconduct committed while in service, according to a federal website.

If Richler’s case goes ahead to a court martial, the date and location of that procedure will be posted on the website of the Chief Military Judge, which you can access by clicking here.