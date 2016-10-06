NEWS: Nunavut

Arctic marine safety research gets a boost

“This is a valuable opportunity to build our capacity"

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



An artist’s depiction of an Arctic offshore patrol ship under construction at Irving Shipbuilding’s Halifax shipyard. The company has invested $2 million into nine research projects looking at marine safety in the Canadian Arctic. (FILE IMAGE) An artist’s depiction of an Arctic offshore patrol ship under construction at Irving Shipbuilding’s Halifax shipyard. The company has invested $2 million into nine research projects looking at marine safety in the Canadian Arctic. (FILE IMAGE)

October 06, 2016 - 2:30 pm

Nine Arctic-based research projects will share $2 million in funding from the Nunavut Research Institute and Irving Shipbuilding Inc., the two organizations announced this week.

The Iqaluit-based Nunavut Research Institute issued a call for proposals last June and drew 26 research project applications. A committee narrowed down the list to nine projects, all of them aimed at marine safety across the Canadian Arctic.

Three of the projects selected are Nunavut-specific: a Dalhousie University study on improving and monitoring the territory’s water quality, and a University of Calgary-led initiative to establish a Nunavut weather station network along with a Nunavut Arctic College project to create resources for safe marine travel in the territory.

Other projects take a more Arctic-wide approach by looking at marine wildlife health, best shipping practices and building capacity to respond to oil spills.

The funded projects will collectively contribute to a “vibrant future” for the marine research industry in Canada’s North, said Joe Adla Kunuk, president of Nunavut Arctic College.

“This is a valuable opportunity to build our capacity to facilitate and administer funding for research in our communities,” Kunuk said in an Oct. 4 release.

The $2 million flows from a fund Irving Shipbuilding created earlier this year—a condition of the Halifax-based shipyard’s $25-billion federal contract to build Arctic patrol vessels.

Irving Shipbuilding is committed to investing 0.5 per cent of contract revenues towards a sustainable marine industry, which amounts to about $12 million over the duration of the contract.