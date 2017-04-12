NEWS: Around the Arctic

Arctic Inspiration Prize opens 2017 call for nominations

2017 prize will award $3 million in funding

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Qarmaapik House project leaders celebrate their AIP win last year at the organization's December 2016 gala in Winnipeg. This year, the AIP will award $3 million in funding for Northern projects. (FILE PHOTO) Qarmaapik House project leaders celebrate their AIP win last year at the organization's December 2016 gala in Winnipeg. This year, the AIP will award $3 million in funding for Northern projects. (FILE PHOTO)

April 12, 2017 - 8:30 am

The Arctic Inspiration Prize has opened a call for nominations for its 2017 prize, now worth double what was handed out last year.

The prize was first launched in 2012 by philanthropists Arnold Witzig and Sima Sharif, who invested in the $1 million prize aimed at growing Arctic knowledge and well-being throughout Canada’s northern regions.

It has since grown in support, awarding $6 million to 14 innovative projects across the North.

This year, the AIP will hand out a total of $3 million in prize money, some of which will be dedicated to youth-led projects.

One long-term, high-impact project team will receive a $1 million prize in 2017, while up to $500,000 will be awarded to up to four other projects.

Under the AIP’s new youth category, in which the majority of team members must be under 30, up to $100,000 in prize money could be awarded to up to seven teams.

Winning projects should address opportunities or challenges relevant to the people and communities in the Canadian Arctic, including Nunavut and Nunavik.

New this year, AIP is accepting letters of intent by June 30. Complete nomination packages will be accepted until Oct. 23.

In 2016, the Kangiqsualujjuaq-based Qarmaapik House won the AIP’s top prize of $700,000 for its family-focused centre which offers health and social services, parenting support and crisis intervention.

The AIP’s two other laureates in 2016 included a science-based curriculum in Nunavut schools called te(a)ch and the Memorial University-based SmartICE which monitors sea ice in coastal environments. Both groups received $400,000.

You can read more about AIP’s new criteria and download a nomination package here.