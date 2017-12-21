NEWS: Nunavut

Another Nunavut community will vote on lifting liquor restrictions

In a January plebiscite, Baker Lake will decide whether to abolish alcohol committee

JANE GEORGE



Eligible voters in Baker Lake will get to vote in a January plebiscite on whether to lift liquor restrictions in their community of about 2,000, Elections Nunavut said Dec. 20.

December 21, 2017 - 8:01 am

The new year will bring a liquor plebiscite for the community of Baker Lake, Elections Nunavut announced Dec. 20.

On Jan. 22, voters will check a box for “yes” or “no” to this question: “Are you in favour of ending the current system of liquor restriction in Baker Lake and having an unrestricted system where only the general liquor laws of Nunavut apply?”

If 60 per cent or more of the votes cast say “yes,” the current system of liquor restrictions in Baker Lake will be abolished, and the Baker Lake Alcohol Education Committee will be abolished as well.

Under an alcohol education committee, you have to apply to the committee to seek approval to bring liquor into the community. The committee may place restrictions on the purchase or even deny the application.

Once you have obtained permission from committee members, they fax approval to the Nunavut Liquor Commission and an order may be placed.

If 60 per cent vote “yes” in the January plebiscite, there will be be no restrictions on liquor in Baker Laker, except for general liquor laws that apply in Nunavut.

If more than 40 per cent of the votes say “no,” the current system of liquor restriction in Baker Lake will continue and the Baker Lake Education Committee will continue to exist.

To vote, you have to be a Canadian citizen, 19 years of age as of Jan. 22, and a resident of Baker Lake, which has a population of about 2,000 people, for the 12-month period prior to Jan. 22.

The advance vote takes place Jan. 15 at the Jessie Oonark Centre from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the voting day slated to take place at the centre Jan. 22, also from 10 am to 7 p.m.

If you can’t vote on either of those days, you can obtain a proxy vote from Elections Nunavut at 1-800-267-4394.

As Baker Lake moves to lift restrictions, voters in Rankin Inlet and Cambridge Bay came out strongly earlier this year in favour of the establishment of beer-wine stores during May 1 plebiscites in their communities.

These two communities, along with Iqaluit, Taloyoak and Grise Fiord, are guided only by the general liquor laws of Nunavut with respect to buying alcohol.

Other communities with alcohol committees include Arctic Bay, Cape Dorset, Chesterfield Inlet, Clyde River, Hall Beach, Igloolik, Kimmirut, Kugluktuk, Pond Inlet, Qikiqtarjuaq, Repulse Bay, Resolute Bay and Whale Cove.

To trigger a plebiscite, Nunavut’s finance department, which oversees the liquor commission, must receive a petition with at least 20 signatures.

Not every plebiscite results in restrictions being lifted. Two years ago, in a liquor plebiscite, voters in Gjoa Haven opted to remain dry.

Gjoa Haven remains one of Nunavur’s six dry communities—where alcohol is completely prohibited. The others include Arviat, Coral Harbour, Kugaaruk, Pangnirtung and Sanikiluaq.