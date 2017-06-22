Another Nunavut community lands on a boil water alert
GN asks Naujaat residents to boil any water they plan to consume
Nunavut health officials are asking residents of Naujaat to boil any water they plan to consume.
The Government of Nunavut issued the boil water advisory for the Kivalliq community June 21, calling it a “precautionary measure” due to operational issues at Naujaat’s water treatment plant.
Until further notice, all water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it’s consumed.
That means water used for drinking, preparing infant formulas, juices and ice cubes, cooking and brushing teeth, the GN said in a June 21 release.
Naujaat residents can use tap water to wash their hands and bathe, through health officials suggest using soap and to avoid swallowing any water.
Infants, toddlers and anyone suffering from an illness should be sponge bathed to reduce their chances of swallowing water, the GN said.
For more information, residents can call the Regional Environmental Health Officer in Rankin Inlet at 867-645-8071.
This is the third Kivalliq community with a boiling advisory???? Whats going on why aren’t people trying to figure out why the water is bad????
#1 Of course they are trying to figure it out dumb***
It’s the same news cover story reported by all news, reporting the boil water notice is due to operational issues at Naujaat’s water treatment plant.
But no further explanation, just boil water and don’t swallow.
Does operational issues at Naujaat’s water treatment plant mean. Naujaat’s water treatment plant is contaminated with disease causing organisms, thus the reason for triggering the public health hazard boil water alert?
Sickness was floating all over Naujaat long before the boil water notice was given. Was Nunavut Health and Nunavut Gov slow in notifying the public when contaminated water was known? Why, and why Health and Gov Nu went with an “operational issue” cover story, and not all facts, human health and safety first?
What are the water test results showing for the public to know if disease causing organism are in Naujaat’s drinking water, and what are they for boiling to kill?