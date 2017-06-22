NEWS: Nunavut

Another Nunavut community lands on a boil water alert

GN asks Naujaat residents to boil any water they plan to consume

Nunavut health officials issued a boil water advisory for the Kivalliq community June 21, calling it a “precautionary measure” due to operational issues at Naujaat’s water treatment plant. (FILE PHOTO) Nunavut health officials issued a boil water advisory for the Kivalliq community June 21, calling it a “precautionary measure” due to operational issues at Naujaat’s water treatment plant. (FILE PHOTO)

June 22, 2017 - 11:29 am

Nunavut health officials are asking residents of Naujaat to boil any water they plan to consume.

The Government of Nunavut issued the boil water advisory for the Kivalliq community June 21, calling it a “precautionary measure” due to operational issues at Naujaat’s water treatment plant.

Until further notice, all water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it’s consumed.

That means water used for drinking, preparing infant formulas, juices and ice cubes, cooking and brushing teeth, the GN said in a June 21 release.

Naujaat residents can use tap water to wash their hands and bathe, through health officials suggest using soap and to avoid swallowing any water.

Infants, toddlers and anyone suffering from an illness should be sponge bathed to reduce their chances of swallowing water, the GN said.

For more information, residents can call the Regional Environmental Health Officer in Rankin Inlet at 867-645-8071.