Anonymous donor helps Iqaluit elders fly to Kuujjuarapik

Iqaluit seniors almost missed out on annual eastern Arctic elders event

Elders from around the Eastern Arctic enjoy a vigorous game of soccer in Cape Dorset Aug. 19, 2011, when Nunavik beat Nunavut 3-2. But Nunavut won 11-7 in a baseball game. Since the late 1980s, elders from communities in Nunavik and Nunavut communities like Iqaluit, Kimmirut, Cape Dorset and Coral Harbour have held such gatherings to renew family ties and old friendships. This year, Iqaluit elders will be able to attend the Eastern Arctic elders gathering in Kuujjuarapik, thanks to an anonymous donor and the GN. (FILE PHOTO) Elders from around the Eastern Arctic enjoy a vigorous game of soccer in Cape Dorset Aug. 19, 2011, when Nunavik beat Nunavut 3-2. But Nunavut won 11-7 in a baseball game. Since the late 1980s, elders from communities in Nunavik and Nunavut communities like Iqaluit, Kimmirut, Cape Dorset and Coral Harbour have held such gatherings to renew family ties and old friendships. This year, Iqaluit elders will be able to attend the Eastern Arctic elders gathering in Kuujjuarapik, thanks to an anonymous donor and the GN. (FILE PHOTO)

August 17, 2017 - 7:00 am

Thanks to a donation from an anonymous benefactor and last-minute funding from the Government of Nunavut, some Iqaluit elders will get to attend a get-together in Kuujjuarapik Aug. 20 to Aug. 26.

At a meeting of Iqaluit City Council’s recreation committee Aug. 10, the city recreation director said about 20 elders did not have enough money to attend an annual gathering of Nunavut and Nunavik elders in Kuujjuarapik this year.

At that time, only about $5,000 had been raised for the trip, estimated to cost as much as $30,000.

But thanks to these newly committed dollars, some elders will be able to travel to and from Iqaluit.

“The City has received a commitment from the Government of Nunavut and an anonymous source to ensure that there will be representation from Iqaluit Elders at this event,” city spokesperson Andrea Spitzer said in an email.

“The amount of donations, as well as the number of elders who will be able to attend, are dependent on a number of factors, including the cost of air transportation and accommodations that have not been finalized.”

She said the donation resulted from an Aug. 14 story published online by Nunatsiaq News.

The city confirmed the anonymous donation Aug. 15, and the GN contribution the following day, Aug. 16.

The eastern Arctic elder’s conference has taken place for many years. It started as a way to strengthen ties between Inuit in the eastern Arctic—though elders from other regions attend as well.

At those gatherings, participants usually enjoy feasts, games, storytelling sessions and other activities.

“It’s about sharing stories and connecting with family. It’s a really neat way to share culture,” Iqaluit’s recreation director Amy Elgersma said during the Aug. 10 committee meeting.

She said obtaining funding in time for the conference this year was a challenge for city administrators.