An unhappy Nunavut patient walks out of hospital
“I refuse to let myself be treated the way they were treating me”
I walked into the Qikiqtani General Hospital in Iqaluit this past Thursday, Aug. 24, because I did not feel right.
The Emergency Room staff concluded I had had a heart attack.
Yesterday I walked out, against medical advice. I did so because I deemed the stress resulting from being treated like a piece of work-in-process by the medical staff posed a greater risk than the chance of short-term complications. And in the long term, we all die.
The medical staff have studied disease and observed many patients. But I am not “many patients.”
I am one, and I’ve been observing this body for 70 years. That makes me the expert on this body. It is similar to many others, but it is unique.
I am going to die. Doctors are not going to save me. They cannot save anyone, they can only prolong life in certain circumstances. To paraphrase Dylan Thomas, I will not go quietly into that good night.
I am going to die, but how I live between now and then is my choice. And I refuse to let myself be treated the way they were treating me. Objecting had no effect, so I walked.
Why were they acting the way they were? That is for you to find out, because their behaviour is a stain on their profession.
I suspect it was a combination of their training and the rules under which they are forced to work.
So I pity them, but not enough to continue to tolerate their inhumane behaviour.
Nunatsiaq News: please withhold my name. I am a GN employee, working in a role that requires me to be perceived to show no partiality for or against any GN department. Thus, publishing my name would likely cost me my job, making me, my wife and our son homeless.
(Name withheld by request)
Iqaluit
Copies of this letter have been sent to the Qikiqtani General Hospital and to the Canadian Medical Association.
What was it that they did that made you feel like a piece of meat? If they treated you in a way that was unethical you should clarify.
I’ve been treated like crap, too, in the emergency room, and my complaints to Minister of Health go unanswered!
During the last election, voters and candidates said things will change, but they haven’t, and Cabinet Ministers don’t know enough about how government works they rely completely on their senior managers to tell them what to do, and when to do it. Unfortunately, the senior managers are incompetent themselves, and cover their behinds when things go wrong, which happens a lot!!!
You published this???? ummm okay then…
My father had a heart attack and had the complete opposite feelings towards the staff and Hospital. They were caring and actually quite compassionate.
Now I’m not saying that every experience might be great, but for this rant to get publish is almost funny (unless that is the point) then good job.
Man anyone can complain about anything and get published these days…
I didn’t like the way the wind was blowing; the GN should do something about this. That person over there looked at me cross-eyed (how dare they).
FaceBook is meant for these types of rants not a “reputable” news article; come-on…
Now if they… or if they… Well we don’t even know what happened so yah, good job on getting published for something or other I guess.
Publishing this will expose the unprofessionaism in that hospital.. Good on him finding the strength to even write this while his DYING! My dad also had that treatment from doctors… He went back four times before they treated him and diagnosed him having a STROKE😧 HE NEARLY GOT KILLED TOO GEEZ MAYBE THIS MIGHT CHANGE THEIR POLICY OR UNPROFFESIONALISM.
You are 70 years old and working for the GN? I do not quite get the point of this article, are you claiming you know better than the medical staff at the hospital? Sorry but based on my numerous experience with the local hospital, their staff try their best and are at the level of most similar hospitals in the country. But then again, this is the era of let’s rant about everything online!
I also walked out today, I hate going to this hospital, you sit there all day waiting to see someone than when you finally do it feels like they want you out as fast as possible, no eye contact just another number.
The level of healthcare at this hospital is terrible!
It has to improve or more people will get sicker or even worse.
The 70 years old complainer needs help with his or her health and doesn’t need stupidity comments from you. He or she is turning to Nunatsiaq (crying out for help) Are your comments helping him/her? no? bite your tongue. Do you have advise that will help this person? Give it to Nunatsiaq and hopefully they can give it to the name withheld by request.
Posted at 1;10 and no gun response at 2:45, they must be waiting for confirmation from their lawyers before making a statement. I was an employee at this hospital, and I can tell you that the stress placed on the staff is extremely high. Not only must they know how to be pleasant, they also have to know every specialty that is found in a southern hospital. How many nurses do you know that can work a delivery room, ICU, psychiatric unit and pediatric unit all at once, and at the same time. Not many. Be happy that we have staff that try their best for you.
‘The medical staff have studied disease and observed many patients. But I am not “many patients.”’
Some heavy-duty anti-science going on here I think.
What on earth is the point of this article? If you want something productive to come of your complaint, you need to be a heck of a lot more specific with details in your letter. I thought at first this was a joke, because it was so poorly written. If you are so OK with dying, why go to the hospital in the first place?
“I am one, and I’ve been observing this body for 70 years. That makes me the expert on this body.”
And yet you went to the Hospital not feeling well? Why didn’t you just tell them you had a heart attack right off the bat then? (So these people actually know better then you do? and yet your just going to walk out on them?)
I’ve had some grumpy cashiers at the Northmart, doesn’t mean I don’t buy my groceries, I buy them and move on - and that’s only for groceries not my well being. Sorry this can’t be a real article.
Sure we are all Experrrrts
“It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.” - Mark Twain
“I am one, and I’ve been observing this body for 70 years. That makes me the expert on this body. It is similar to many others, but it is unique.”
No, actually, it does not and it is not. Just because you drive a car every day doesn’t make you a mechanic.
There are a lot of issues with the QGH, but generally speaking, you can trust the expertise of the doctors and nurses.
Nunatsiaq you should be ashamed of publishing this. In this letter there are no specifics and you can tell there are untruths in it yet you still published. Are you having a slow news day or what?
For those saying this person crying out for help. I will guaranty that is what the Hospital was trying to do and would try again if this person would give them a chance. Being stubborn will only cost them there life. Beside I suspect none of this is true.
Some People who work at the Qikiqtani Hospital so full of themselves…really.
How is this letter even considered for submission.
I am very sure it is hard for Nunatsiaq to go through many of these ill informed and badly argued letters, but this was the best you could find this week?
Could you not work with the individual to assist writing a better letter?
The Fact this person works at the GN with this skill level of writing is scary!
To Future Letters to the Editor:
How you Feel?
Why you feel that way?
What was done specifically?
Who did it to you? (Organization or Dept)
When it happened to you ?
What can be done to fix it?
Thank you!!
#7 writing again.
The hospital was trying to help him, yes I do agree but there is always a but. He or she knows how he or she was being treated at the hospital. There are a lot of great doctors and nurses but there is a bad apple in every batch. I cried for my grandmothers health while up at the hospital with her and because I was crying, the immigrant doctor called security on me. There are some people whom just don’t care while they pocket the money. Something isn’t right here and you can’t blame this complainant.
@ Raymond:
How can they respond anything? When I read this letter, I have no clue of what went wrong and what the complaint is.
The author says “the medical staff have studied disease and observed many patients. But I am not “many patients.”
Then he goes one saying “Why were they acting the way they were?” but we don’t know what they did or didn’t do..
And then he ends with “So I pity them, but not enough to continue to tolerate their inhumane behaviour.” What was their behaviour? How was it inhumane? what did they do? The letter doesn’t report any facts.
You failed to tell anyone what they did to earn your complaint. I find it much harder to form an opinion based on no facts. I recently had a week in the hospital and I too am dying. The staff were very nice to me. I just hope when the final days come they will keep me nice and buzzed out so I don’t suffer as much.
I read the comments, and it’s obvious so many of the negative comments are from southerners who have a very different worldview than Inuit and people who identify themselves as northerners.
These negative comments would be from people who have Type-A personalities (A-holes). There are so many southerners who have nothing to do with Inuit, even at work when they work together. One of my southern co-workers has never once visited me in my office, and his office is right next door to mine. Same with all of his southern friends, who visit him in his office constantly, all of them have nothing to do with Inuit at work, either.
Iqaluit is a very segregated community. You can tell whose comments are whose on Nunatsiaq News, too.
I used to work as a nurse in the north for lmany years. All I wanted to do was make a difference and help people. Many times a week I’d be abused by community members. Drunk people would spit at me, punch me and call me names. Others would accuse me of trying to hurt Inuit people or not caring. I’d be told to go back to the south and i only cared about money. I’d go home Manu nights crying and trying to figure out how I could do better. I worked my ass off to be a good nurse but it was never good enough. After years of abuse and trying to make a life for myself in the north, leaving was the best thing I ever did. Nurses and doctors who care a lot about their work never last in the north because they can only take the abuse for so long. I think Inuit people should think about that the next time they think it is okay to abuse healthcare professionals. There is no shortage of jobs in Canada. Why would anyone subject themselves to being abused? The money isn’t even that great.
#19 - it’s people like you with comments like that, that keep segregation alive and well in Nunavut.