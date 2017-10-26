NEWS: Nunavut

Amittuq hosts seven-way race in Nunavut’s Oct. 30 election

House speaker George Qulaut seeks re-election

Amittuq is hosting one of the territory’s biggest races, with seven candidates. Pictured here, clockwise from left: Erasmus Ivaalu, Jason Ikeperiar, Reena Irqittuq, Paul Haulli, Joelie Kaernerk and Solomon Allurut. (HANDOUT PHOTOS) Amittuq is hosting one of the territory’s biggest races, with seven candidates. Pictured here, clockwise from left: Erasmus Ivaalu, Jason Ikeperiar, Reena Irqittuq, Paul Haulli, Joelie Kaernerk and Solomon Allurut. (HANDOUT PHOTOS)



Incumbent MLA for Amittuq George Qulaut, pictured here in his role as Speaker of the House, is seeking re-election Oct. 30. (FILE PHOTO) Incumbent MLA for Amittuq George Qulaut, pictured here in his role as Speaker of the House, is seeking re-election Oct. 30. (FILE PHOTO)

October 26, 2017 - 8:00 am

Amittuq is hosting one of the biggest races in this territorial election, with seven candidates contesting the riding’s seat.

The Baffin constituency encompasses two communities: Hall Beach and the southern part of Igloolik (with the other part of that community making up the riding of Aggu).

Three candidates hail from Igloolik while four come from Hall Beach. Only one candidate is a woman.

Incumbent MLA George Qulaut is seeking re-election Oct. 30. The Igloolik-based MLA and former chair of the Qiqiktaaluk Corp. won the seat in 2013 and served as Speaker in the last legislative assembly.

The other candidates running in Amittuq include:

• Paul Haulli, former mayor of Hall Beach. He ran in Amittuq in 2013 and lost to Qulaut.

• Jason Ikeperiar from Hall Beach, who has worked as an operator at Baffinland’s Mary River iron mine.

• Reena Akumalik Irqittuq, who has served as a municipal councillor in Hall Beach.

• Joelie Kaernerk from Hall Beach, who has worked as a community liaison officer for Baffinland’s Mary River iron mine.

• Solomon Angugasak Allurut, former manager at the Igloolik Housing Association.

• Erasmus Ivaalu, a former municipal councillor in Igloolik.

Election day in Nunavut is Oct. 30.

Nunavummiut who are 18 years old, Canadian citizens and residents of Nunavut are eligible to vote. To be a Nunavut resident, you must have been living in the territory for a year leading up to election day. If you work or study outside of the territory, Nunavut must still be considered your primary residence.

Voters should bring identification that shows their address with them to the polls on election day. That can include a driver’s license, vehicle registration or a Government of Nunavut general identification card.

On Oct. 30, polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. eastern time, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. central time and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. mountain time.