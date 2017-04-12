NEWS: Nunavut

Alianait unveils more performers for Iqaluit’s 2017 summer festival

Inuk pop singer Kelly Fraser to play annual festival

Pop singer Kelly Fraser will release her second album, Sedna, later this month. She's also playing this year's Alianait Arts Festival, which runs June 30 to July 3. (PHOTO COURTESY OF KELLYFRASERMUSIC.COM)

April 12, 2017 - 10:00 am

Alianait arts festival has lined up Nunavut pop singer Kelly Fraser to take the stage at its summer festival in Iqaluit this year.

The Iqaluit summer arts festival has gradually unveiled its 2017 line-up, which already includes Nova Scotia singer/songwriter Joel Plaskett, Nunavik singer and songwriter Elisapie Isaac, Greenlandic rockers Naneruaq and the Northwest Territories’ Digawolf.

Now Fraser, the Sanikiluaq pop singer who first made a name with her Inuktitut cover of Rihanna’s Diamonds, is the first Nunavut act scheduled to play the four-day festival, which runs June 30 to July 3.

The show will come a few months after Fraser releases her second album, Sedna, due out April 25. You can listen to her the track Fight for the Rights here.

Also joining the 2017 Alianait line-up: Kobo Town, a Toronto- and Ottawa-based Caribbean folk music group led by songwriter Drew Gonsalves.

Big Little Lions, a folk duo that spans Royston, British Columbia and Cinncinnati, Ohio, is set to play the Iqaluit festival for the first time this year. Alianait will welcome another act from B.C.—Nanaimo’s singer, songwriter and guitarist Northcote, otherwise known as Matthew Daniel Goud.

Tickets are on sale for the event at alianait.com.