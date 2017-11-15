NEWS: Nunavut

Alianait seeks applicants for 2018 festival

2018 to mark the 14th edition of Iqaluit art and music fest

Artists from the 2017 Alianait Arts Festival close out the four-day event at the after party. (PHOTO BY HEATHER DALEY) Artists from the 2017 Alianait Arts Festival close out the four-day event at the after party. (PHOTO BY HEATHER DALEY)

November 15, 2017 - 11:30 am

Iqaluit’s Alianait arts festival is looking for a line-up of artists to take the stage at its 2018 event.

The festival is inviting both northern and southern performers to apply for a chance to come and play at next summer’s festival.

Northern performers may include artists from Canada’s four Inuit regions, three northern territories or from across the circumpolar world.

Alianait also considers artists who produce authentically northern content—where the artist’s musical performance style is culturally or linguistically linked to Inuit or Indigenous tradition or culture.

The deadline to apply for northern performers is Jan. 29, 2018. For southern performers, it’s Dec. 29, 2017.

A selection committee will review the applications and make recommendations to Alianait’s executive director, who will contact successful candidates by March 2018.

2018 marks the 14th edition of Alianait, the Iqaluit-based festival that is usually held over the Canada Day weekend.

Alianait performers receive round-trip airfare to Iqaluit, accommodation, per diems and performance fees.

Performers can apply here.