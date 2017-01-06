NEWS: Nunavut

Alianait arts fest to host Tanya Tagaq in 2017

Festival will also bring Dan Mangan, Jenn Grant and Neo IndigenA dance to Iqaluit

Tanya Tagaq sings at the 2014 Arctic Inspiration Prize gala in Ottawa. The throat singer is scheduled to perform in Iqaluit in September 2017, her first live performance in Nunavut's capital in over a decade. (FILE PHOTO) Tanya Tagaq sings at the 2014 Arctic Inspiration Prize gala in Ottawa. The throat singer is scheduled to perform in Iqaluit in September 2017, her first live performance in Nunavut's capital in over a decade. (FILE PHOTO)

January 06, 2017 - 8:30 am

Nunavut’s Alianait arts festival is ringing in the year 2017 with a new line-up of live shows, including a rare Nunavut performance by the territory’s award-winning artist Tanya Tagaq.

Alianait launches the first of its 2017 line-up, which kicks off Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 with a solo dance performance by Neo IndigenA, choreographed and performed by Santee Smith.

On April 1, Alianait welcomes Iqaluit-based gospel singer Looee Arreak for a show at Inuksuk High School, followed by a May 20 show by Vancouver-based JUNO winning singer-songwriter Dan Mangan.

Nunavummiut will have to wait until the fall to see Cambridge Bay-raised Tagaq on stage. The Polaris-winning throat singer is set to play in Iqaluit on Sept. 30, marking the first time Tagaq will have played in Nunavut’s capital in more than a decade.

Later this fall, Halifax folk-pop singer Jenn Grant will play in Iqaluit Oct. 7.

And on Nov. 2, a collective of performers from all three territories will join forces as North: a Pan-Territorial Celebration

Subscription series and tickets to the January NeoIndigenA performances are arlready on sale at Arctic Ventures Marketplace or through the Alianait website at http://www.alianait.ca. Series buyers save 20 per cent off ticket prices.

Elders and children 12 years and under accompanied by an adult are admitted to Alianait shows free of charge.