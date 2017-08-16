Air Inuit pilot featured on new postage stamp
“We would like more people to know about this remarkable young woman"
One of Air Inuit’s best-known pilots is set to get even more air miles now that her smiling face will grace a new postage stamp.
Melissa Haney, who made Captain on the Dash 8 at the Nunavik-owned airline last year, is featured on a new stamp designed by the East Canada Section of the Ninety-Nines, an international organization of women pilots.
This is the 10th stamp launched by the aviation organization, through Canada Post’s Postage program, officially unveiled Aug. 15 at Air Inuit’s Montreal office.
“We will follow Melissa’s aviation career with much interest,” the organization said in a release. “She is a wonderful role model for all young people aspiring to become pilots. We would like more people to know about this remarkable young woman,”
Haney was born and spent a part of childhood in her late father’s hometown of Inukjuak.
At age 19, she started working for Air Inuit as a flight attendant. A few years later, she decided to switch gears and registered for flight training in Cornwall, Ont.
The long-time Air Inuit pilot—one of only two Inuk women at the Nunavik airline—was promoted to captain on the Dash 8 last summer, the first Inuk woman to gain such a position.
The Aug. 15 ceremony also marks Haney’s one-year anniversary as captain.
Haney said she very touched when she heard the news of the stamp made in her honour.
“I was proud of all that I had worked for,” she said. “And so happy that a can be a positive role model for all of Nunavik.”
The stamp represents more than just her own achievements though, Haney said; “But also the many women who have opened the skies for me to do what I love.”
Profits from stamp sales will go to honour other people and groups’ contributions to aviation, support flying events and preserve historical materials, the organization said.
The stamps aren’t available through Canada Post, but can ordered in four different formats at canadian99s.org.
We are so proud of her too. I could just hear,“welcome aboard Air Inuit flight# ladies & gentlemen, boys & girls, this is your Captain Haney, our flight time to Inukjuak should be ...“sounds better than “captain kirk of the starship enterprise…”
WHOOOHOO!! I’m going to the Post Office this am!,,,,,,, Oh No! They should have them in every Post Office!!
Um, ANYBODY can have their own “commemorative” stamp made for them by Canada Post.
You can put a picture of yourself, your grandma, your dog or your skidoo on it, just to name a few *hot* commemorative subjects.
The Post Office does not sell these stamps.
You order them here and you pay for them:
https://www.canadapost.ca/web/en/products/details.page?article=picture_postage_
This is a kind of fake “news” story, about the stamp…
Well done Mellissa,
Postage stamps or not your success is down to yourself!
A great career, and a great role model.
Congratulations!!!
Nice comments for a change. I want Orvel to post a self photo to temp me to to purchase the Orvel postage stamp.
Actually post card or letter stamps are still the cheapest deal you can get for theses feel good moments.