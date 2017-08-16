NEWS: Nunavik

Air Inuit pilot featured on new postage stamp

“We would like more people to know about this remarkable young woman"

SARAH ROGERS



The Canadian chapter of a women’s aviation organization called the Ninety-Nines designed this stamp featuring Air Inuit pilot Melissa Haney to commemorate her work as the first Inuk pilot to make captain. (IMAGE COURTESY OF NINETY-NINES) The Canadian chapter of a women’s aviation organization called the Ninety-Nines designed this stamp featuring Air Inuit pilot Melissa Haney to commemorate her work as the first Inuk pilot to make captain. (IMAGE COURTESY OF NINETY-NINES)



Air Inuit pilot Melissa Haney shows off a framed image of the new stamp created in her honour during a stop at the Inukjuak airport last week. The stamp was officially unveiled Aug. 15 in Montreal. (PHOTO COURTESY OF LISA BISHOP) Air Inuit pilot Melissa Haney shows off a framed image of the new stamp created in her honour during a stop at the Inukjuak airport last week. The stamp was officially unveiled Aug. 15 in Montreal. (PHOTO COURTESY OF LISA BISHOP)

August 16, 2017 - 7:59 am

One of Air Inuit’s best-known pilots is set to get even more air miles now that her smiling face will grace a new postage stamp.

Melissa Haney, who made Captain on the Dash 8 at the Nunavik-owned airline last year, is featured on a new stamp designed by the East Canada Section of the Ninety-Nines, an international organization of women pilots.

This is the 10th stamp launched by the aviation organization, through Canada Post’s Postage program, officially unveiled Aug. 15 at Air Inuit’s Montreal office.

“We will follow Melissa’s aviation career with much interest,” the organization said in a release. “She is a wonderful role model for all young people aspiring to become pilots. We would like more people to know about this remarkable young woman,”

Haney was born and spent a part of childhood in her late father’s hometown of Inukjuak.

At age 19, she started working for Air Inuit as a flight attendant. A few years later, she decided to switch gears and registered for flight training in Cornwall, Ont.

The long-time Air Inuit pilot—one of only two Inuk women at the Nunavik airline—was promoted to captain on the Dash 8 last summer, the first Inuk woman to gain such a position.

The Aug. 15 ceremony also marks Haney’s one-year anniversary as captain.

Haney said she very touched when she heard the news of the stamp made in her honour.

“I was proud of all that I had worked for,” she said. “And so happy that a can be a positive role model for all of Nunavik.”

The stamp represents more than just her own achievements though, Haney said; “But also the many women who have opened the skies for me to do what I love.”

Profits from stamp sales will go to honour other people and groups’ contributions to aviation, support flying events and preserve historical materials, the organization said.

The stamps aren’t available through Canada Post, but can ordered in four different formats at canadian99s.org.