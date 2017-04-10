NEWS: Nunavut

Agnico Eagle works to contain large fuel spill at Nunavut mine site

An estimate 30,000 litres of fuel spilled at Meliadine April 8

An estimated 30,000 litres spilled from Meliadine mine site's 100,000-litre diesel storage tanks this past weekend. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. says it has contained a “significant” fuel spill at its Meliadine gold project outside of Rankin Inlet.

The mining company said the spill started April 8 as a leak from a hose on one of the mine site’s 100,000-litre diesel storage tanks, located on the road between the site’s mine facility and exploration camp.

An estimated 30,000 litres had spilled as of April 9, Agnico Eagle said in a release the same day. On-site staff were able to stop the leak and contain the spilled fuel to “a localized area.”

Now the impacted area is being excavated to remove contaminated material, AEM said.

But so far, Agnico Eagle says there is no evidence of the diesel reaching any fresh water sources.

The company has notified federal and territorial authorities, including the Kivalliq Inuit Association, while it continues to investigate the cause of the spill.

Agnico Eagle recently announced plans to move ahead on its Meliadine project.

The company said in February that it will invest $900 million over the next three years to bring Meliadine into commercial production by 2019, along with a new deposit at its nearby Meadowbank gold mine.

The company estimates Meliadine’s lifespan at 14 years, during which time it expects to produce at least 5.3 million ounces of gold.