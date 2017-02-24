Agnico Eagle says federal carbon tax would hurt Nunavut mine operators
“Northerners should have the same right to a prosperous economic future as the rest of Canada”
The federal government’s upcoming carbon tax rollout is “another blow” to northern development, and could deter the development of northern mines, Agnico Eagles Mines Ltd. said in a letter to Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna last month.
The company could lose approximately $20 million a year by 2023 for its carbon emissions in Nunavut, Agnico Eagle said in the letter, which Baker Lake MLA Simeon Mikingwak tabled Feb. 22 at the legislative assembly.
“Applying a carbon tax to the North would not be coherent with the government’s objective to develop the North so that its citizens have the same hopes for the future as the average Canadian, the letter says, signed by AEM’s vice president of environment and sustainable development, Louise Grondin, and its vice-president of Nunavut operations, Dominique Girard, dated Jan. 26.
AEM currently has three mines at various stages of development in Nunavut—all in the Kivalliq—including the Meadowbank gold mine near Baker Lake and the recently announced Meliadine and Amaruq gold mines, both of which will start producing in 2019 after Meadowbank winds down.
Right now, the company’s Meadowbank mine and mill complex, which will process ore from Amaruq in the future, is powered by a 40 megawatt diesel power plant.
According to the company, about 1,200 people are either directly or indirectly employed by AEM at Meadowbank and Meliadine, including 400 Inuit.
Late last year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that a Canada-wide carbon tax would start to phase in by 2018.
The tax initially places a $10 per tonne levy on carbon-based fuel, but that will slowly climb to $50 per tonne by 2022.
Canada’s three territorial premiers complained about the impact of a blanket carbon policy in the North, released in a joint statement in March 2016, advocating that Ottawa take into account the unique circumstances of their jurisdictions.
The cost of developing gold and base metal mines in northern regions is 2 to 2.5 times higher than in the South, according to a 2015 study by the Mining Association of Canada.
“The wall-to-wall application of the carbon tax to Nunavut would reduce even further the attractiveness of Nunavut for mining investors,” the AEM letter said.
AEM added it is sympathetic to global concerns about carbon-dioxide emission levels and is willing to participate in further discussions on carbon reductions in the North.
“Northerners should have the same right to a prosperous economic future as the rest of Canada,” the company said.
(3) Comments:
In other words AEM has no will to adapt to the realities of climate change and address carbon emissions, though it could be investing in this kind of infrastructure, it is more concerned with how things look for shareholders in their quarterly reports.
Why not invest in solar, wind and heat recycling energy agnico?$
Thumbs up for the Carbon Tax warning noise and upcoming dangerous side effects it will have.
Side effects so strong Australia killed their carbon tax after 2 years of pain in 2014. Because Carbon Tax took a huge chunk of cash out of corporations and consumers pockets.
Hit with higher electricity bills. Paying more for gas and house fuel. Plus higher food prices. Everything you buy for you and your kids. Plus workers laid off.
Under a carbon tax and to stay competitive, will Nunavut mines fast forward converting operations to autonomous mining?
That’s driver-less trucks and equipment above and below ground. Poof workforce – jobs gone. But gives a 15-20% increase in production and 10-15% decrease in burning carbon.
Believe Trudeau allows provinces / territories to spend the carbon tax revenues as they wish. This may help a tiny bit offsetting higher welfare cost because of job loss. Or help pay the carbon tax increased medical air travel bills.