After tearful apology, Nunavut man gets six years for manslaughter
Pauloosie Padluq of Kimmirut killed 20-year-old Qummuattuq Simeonie in September 2014
Following a grief-ridden court appearance Sept. 13 in his home community of Kimmirut, Pauloosie Padluq, 37, learned he must serve three more years in jail for using a kitchen knife in September 2014 to kill 20-year-old Qummuattuq Simeonie.
Those three years will complete the six-year sentence that Justice Bonnie Tulloch imposed on him, minus time served, for the manslaughter count that Padluq pleaded guilty to on Aug. 27, 2015.
Padluq, who wore a grey dress shirt, purple tie and dark pants, wept throughout the proceeding and read a letter of apology to the family and friends of the young man he killed and to the community of Kimmirut, defence lawyer James Morton said in an email to Nunatsiaq News.
“I am deeply sorry for the pain and anguish that I’ve caused. It’s sad to say alcohol was a factor in this incident that took place. I would have never of thought that I could or would hurt anyone,” Padluq said in his apology.
Padluq killed Simeonie in the early hours of Sept. 2, 2014, after fighting with him at a party in Donny Pitseolak’s house that featured “a substantial amount of alcohol and marijuana,” Tulloch said in her sentencing judgment.
The fight started at around 1 a.m. that morning after Simeonie accused Padluq of sexually touching his daughter. Simeonie had also been involved with a woman Padluq had once sexually assaulted, which “added fuel to the fire,” Tulloch said.
After Ben Akavak, one of the party-goers, intervened, the fight stopped. But at 3:30 a.m., the two men started fighting again in the kitchen.
After taking a kitchen knife from a drawer, Padluq stabbed Simeonie once in the chest, inflicting a 10.5-centimetre wound that penetrated the younger man’s heart.
Though Pitseolak urged him to go to the health centre, Simeonie left through the front door and ran after Padluq, catching up with him by a lane-way near the school.
A witness saw Padluq push Simeonie to the ground and then make more stabbing motions before dropping the knife and walking away.
Police found Simeonie’s body at around 7 a.m. after he had died of his chest wound.
Around the same time, Padluq went to the health centre, claiming Simeonie had beaten him up, and received treatment for superficial wounds to his face, right arm and left hand.
After following trails of blood from the party house to Simeonie’s body and back to Padluq’s house, police arrested Padluq and charged him with second degree murder.
On Aug. 27, 2015, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter and on April 29, 2016, Tulloch heard sentencing submissions from lawyers after they filed an agreed statement of facts.
At that April 29 hearing, Morton said Padluq took many steps towards rehabilitation during his time at Iqaluit’s minimum security Makigiarvik facility awaiting trial, completing courses in substance abuse, alternatives to violence and carving.
For that reason, Morton said Padluq should receive a total sentence that would leave him with two or less years left to serve, which would make it possible for him to complete his sentence at Makigiarvik or another territorial prison.
Morton also said Padluq grew up in a poor, deprived family and was sexually abused at home and, thanks to the convicted pedophile teacher Ed Horne, sexually abused at school.
But Crown prosecutor Martin Tooke said Padluq should spend three to four more years in a federal penitentiary.
That’s because of Padluq’s criminal record: two convictions for sexual assault in 2008 and 2011 and two convictions for sexual interference, in 2011. He committed those crimes against four different women in Kimmirut.
Also, in 2009, Padluq was convicted of carrying a prohibited weapon.
Tulloch said in her judgment that she leans towards the Crown’s position on sentencing and imposed a global sentencing of six years, with three years credit for time already served, leaving him with three more years to serve
“I agree with the Crown that the case at hand attracts a higher level of criminal intent making it a case that comes closer to near murder than near accident,” she said.
She also imposed a $200 victim’s impact surcharge and a mandatory lifetime firearms ban and she ordered Padluq to submit his DNA to the national data bank.
“I am encouraged, Mr. Padluq, by the progress you have made while incarcerated. I hope you can continue to take programs which will assist you once you are released back into your home community,” she said.
About 30 Kimmirut residents, many of whom also wept throughout the proceeding, heard Tulloch pronounce her sentence.
Those who broke down sobbing included the victim’s mother, Kuluaqyuk Simeonie, and Mary Korgak, his common-law spouse, who held the dead man’s infant son.
Kuluaqyuk Simeonie talked for about 10 minutes, telling the court about how much she misses her son, Morton told Nunatsiaq News.
But Morton said Korgak was unable to say more than a few words and wept before sitting down.
“This morning we heard from Qummuattuq’s mother and his partner. It was very emotional and I applaud their courage in coming forward,” Tulloch said in her judgment.
2016 NUCJ 22 R v. Padluq by NunatsiaqNews on Scribd
(10) Comments:
A convicted rapist and pedophile commits murder and gets 6 YEARS? What exactly does a scumbag need to do to get put away in this territory?
I agree with #1 this sentence is a joke, there should be total outrage at this. There should also be a serious inquiry into the administration of justice in Nunavut.
Absolutely unbelievable.
So Padluq took a couple of hackneyed courses in.. wait for it: carving, and substance abuse… and how to get along with people?
Here’s a fact for you. The Department’s programs lack any form of serious review and have absolutely no metrics by which to analyze their success. They are the biggest circle jerk and optical illusion in Nunavut.
no wonder homicides have gone up, they know they’ll be out in no time. that is so wrong!! just because we’re nunavutmiut doesn’t mean we’re not Canadians like geez, I heard before because WE’RE DIFFERENT is why the sentences are so lenient. those kids lost a father for life!! and he gets 6 yrs?!?!?!?!
what a joke again!!!!
Where is the level head possibility that the judicial system could be examined and corrected????????
The judge imposed a $200.00 victim`s impact surcharge!!!
My God what a nasty judge $200.00
Lifetime ban on firearms . Who is going to enforce this in Kimmirut once he gets out of jail???
Classes on carving . Like the guy has never carved before.
How about classes on breathing ??? Shouldn`t that count also?
Please GN and Federal Government consider the law abiding citizens of Nunavut that look upon this farce on a daily basis and that pay the price.
Thanks
I think the writers have never been in BCC. A drunken fight, shit happens and then 6 years. That’s not a cheese sandwich. What do they want? Hanging? This was more an accident than anything else. Sad and tragic but not beyond belief.
#5
Obviously he has a longer history with the courts and yet never learned, or changed. Just because the institution where he has to spend his time does not have personalized rooms with TV and other amenities does not mean his time should be shorter. You do the crime, you do the crime. Shit happens? Yes it did and it cost the life of another individual. As much as I am concerned, he should be in jail much longer but the justice system gave him just another chance. Let’s see if he changes….
Blame everything on the alcohol, childhood, and housing. This is why Nunavut unfortunately never will be independent, this is why Nunavut always will remain a place for the “Southerners” to work and to do your job.
He got what he deserved, maybe he should have gotten more, but the condition of the jail should not be an argument which influences the verdict.
#5 if he killed your brother, father, cousin or son would you have the same attitude.
So he was sexually abused and then turned into a pedophile.
How was this not murder, he ran after the victim and continued to stab him. Thats a pretty fked up accident. Maybe he ran after the victim to apologize for molesting his girlfriend and fell on the victim with his knife.
sick justice system. that’s a big up yours to the victims family. judge should be ashamed. Nunavut is a damn joke!!
It comes into play what you went through in your past to see how much time you get???? If you were molested and you kill someone, it is less time? WHAT? That is the same as HT claiming trauma so that his misbehavior with a love triangle is lessened. IT DOES NOT NOT NOT. It is the same. What you did is what you did. If I gave you a free food in kindness but then touched someone in your family inappropriately, do you forgive me quicker? No, a crime is a crime!
#7, you’ve misread the article. It’s the *victim* who ran after the *accused* to continue the fight - and the accused didn’t stab him again (though he may have tried via the “stabbing motions” he made).
#1, the article says he was convicted of sexual assault and sexual interference. That’s terrible conduct, but it doesn’t necessarily mean he was a rapist.