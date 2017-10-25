After Oct. 30 election, Inuit org will lobby for Nunavut-Manitoba link
"What's holding us up right now is the elections"
CAMBRIDGE BAY—A road to bring cheap, clean power and internet northwards—and, at the same time boost the economy in central Nunavut: that’s what the Kivalliq Inuit Association wants for the future.
On those goals, the KivIA sounds a lot like the Kitikmeot Inuit Association on its western Nunavut Grays Bay port and road project, which has received $2 million from the Government of Nunavut to pay for the permitting process for the project.
After the territorial election Oct. 30, and a new premier and cabinet are chosen, the KivIA plans to head to Iqaluit “to move our priorities forward.”
“What’s holding us up right now is the elections,” said KivIA President David Ningeongan, after he delivered his organization’s report to the Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. annual general meeting in Cambridge Bay.
In his report to the AGM, which got underway Oct. 24, Ningeongan outlined the Kivalliq region’s priorities, which he suggested had been largely sidelined by the GN.
These include a power line running north from Manitoba—for which the KIA has now commissioned an updated feasibility study. Along with the power line would come high-speed internet via fibre-optic cable and, in a second-phase, an all-season road, which would open the region to southern Canada.
The initial project, after its permitting process, would take about three years to build.
In 2015, a report, commissioned by the KivIA, said connecting the Kivalliq to Manitoba’s electrical power grid would be economically viable, environmentally beneficial and should move forward without delay.
The plan would see the existing power line feed from Gillam, Man., which currently ends at Churchill, built north to Arviat, Whale Cove, Rankin Inlet, Chesterfield Inlet and Baker Lake.
The estimated cost of the project in 2015 stood at about $904 million, according to the analysis prepared for the KIA by engineering firm BBA Inc.
But it also suggested the project would pay for itself over its estimated 40-year lifetime, delivering projected savings of $40 million a year by replacing fossil fuels from dirty, expensive diesel generators with cleaner hydroelectric power that would mean a drop of 380,000 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions in the region.
The transmission line could also extend to mines in the region and would see electricity prices drop from an average of 75 cents per kilowatt hour, currently charged in the Kivalliq, to about 13 cents per kilowatt hour.
The project could also ultimately help the GN save money, because its power corporation wouldn’t have to to upgrade its infrastructure in a region where energy consumption is forecast to grow by 2035 from 38 gigawatt hours a year to 185 GWh a year.
The KIA is also looking at a project that would see the construction of a $145-million road between Chesterfield Inlet, Whale Cove and Rankin Inlet under the National Trade Corridors program.
Meanwhile, Ningeongan said the region is also looking to find a balance between caribou calving protection and development.
“We want the authories to understand that we want to protect our wildlife but we also need job creation. So we have to find a balance,” Ningeongan said.
(16) Comments:
What good is a road only from Chesterfield-Rankin-Whale Cove? A luxury item? If the road to Manitoba never comes to place, it would be a waste of Kivalliq Inuit money.
Now this is a good idea. We’ve seen enough of the Chinese mining company and Taptuna’s Great Road to Nowhere. It’s time to address issues that involve actually Nunavummiut. I wish the Kivalliq the best of making this happen.
@1: do you seriously not see how beneficial a Whale Cove-Rankin-Chesterfield corridor could be? Removing the airlines from the equation is reason enough to build a road. Produce, medical, materials, etc. could all be brought to the Rankin hub and then trucked to the communities. It would create a mini industry.
The $904M proposed cost for this hydro line is a pipe dream. A much smaller project recently completed in northwestern B.C. ended up costing $1.8 Million per kilometer. Using this cost as a bench mark this would bring the real cost of this project closer to $1.6 BILLION that $905 million. This estimate does not factor in additional costs related to the inherent difficulty and remoteness of the project(which could add 25% to total existing project costs). The KivIA’s proposal is smoke and mirrors because at these prices it will never pay for itself within the expected 40 year life-span of the project. It is more feasible and cost efficient to consider developing smaller stand-alone hydro projects to serve communities within the territory.
someone does not seem to understand how utilities work. the riders to be added on to the variable cost of power will not make it cheap. someone has to pay for the capital investment and generate a return otherwise it wont happen.
so, KIA, please define what you mean with the statement cheap energy and cheap internet. Lets see you numbers rather than platitudes and rhetoric.
And how much to maintain an all season road especially in the middle of winter.
Great,finally movement on this nation building idea,if only those poor excuses for mayors and mlas,and our federal mp,moron.start pushing for this project,rather than sitting back whinning,why it cannot be done,great leadership David now pull the rest of those fence sitting kitchen politicians along with you.
Yes, a mini industry for “Rankin” where KIA presidents live. Better call it a micro industry since Chester & Whale are 2 small towns with no economy to spend in Rankin.
You think medical travel will stop once the road is there? Patients won’t want to travel on land, they’d prefer to fly. My guess is 95% of travel in the Kivalliq is medical travel
what good is wc ci and ri road? these worn out guys seemed more and more ridiculous every day. a guy with senses would pursue manitoba to kivalliq infrastructure. this mojo and the gang have gone nuts…totally. especially the big fish. what’s with both KIAs? roads to nowhere….kivalliq kia; you want benefits? partner with either calm air or first air.
If they plan to go with the price they are quoting, then it’s a given the transmission stands and wires will be cheap. Cheap stands increase rate falling down.
Cheap in transmission wires means heavy line loss. For example. With not cheap transmission lines to and around cities is a given 6% to 10%. Going long distance transmission loss can be over 30% and possibly with cheap transmission lines up to 50%.
Purchase $100.00 of high voltage power but only $50.00 power arrives.
If an ice and or blizzard takes down the Nunavut line, then all of Kivalliq will be without power. Ditto if the many step up or step down stations catch fire, which they do. Waiting for replacement weeks, months?
Repairs how fast and how expensive getting out to fix long transmission line? How many future long brown and black outs and their high economic costs to the communities.
“It is more feasible and cost efficient to consider developing smaller stand-alone hydro projects to serve communities within the territory.”
Obviously you haven’t thought about the drama around trying to get a small hydroelectric facility in place in Iqaluit, and that’s with the largest single population in Nunavut and a location practically beside it.
#6 You’re right, Whale Cove and Chester have no economy period.
How long is Nunavut going to continue propping up these hopeless, dead end towns?
I understand there are elders and older people who don’t want to relocate, but when they are gone and a new generation of people fill these communities is there any reason to keep them on life support?
#9 Unless you can find an alternative that doesn’t involve spending $1.6 Billion to bring less expensive hydro and internet to 5 communities then developing locally based energy projects like solar wind or run of the river hydro is really the only answer to replacing diesel power generation.
Seems to work everywhere else in the north except Canada! Why is that! Because most of the population that lives near the American border do not want to support the rest of the country. Plain and simple.
You see what they do in Scandinavia and even in Russia with roads, hydro power, fibre and so on, but here in Canada it’s a pipe dream for some reason. Hands gripping tightly on money and pennies for the rest while wasting money on other things.
Long term vision is sure lacking in this country unlike other northern countries. Enough said!
As some of the comment are most likely not from those communities. Just a heads up they have been slowly building access roads towards each other but can only take it so far before they must stop due to needing bridges to be built. As these have already started and the long term goal is to connect the kivalliq communities together with an all weather road. Also those doubting the hydro should take the time to look up the scoping study that was done and understand that a feasibility study will show if it is a pipe dream or not.
I think the priority for federal infrastructure spending in the Hudsons Bay area will be on re-establishing the rail link to Churchill. It has made national news several times, its embarrassing, and federal support for a solution will be seen as fixing a big problem.
Kivalliq has never been on the road system so the problems associated with that are harder to grasp for Joe Blow taxpayer.
Once Ottawa swallows the $50M cost of that debacle, either through a bailout of the current owner, or financial support to a buyer, they are going to have a strong sense of accomplishment.
Hard to see them then getting excited on forking over an even bigger pile of money that will significantly increase their long term infrastructure liability in the region.
Canada..AKA the federal Government is tasked with the role of nation building. Connecting the Arctic to the rest of Canada makes sense. That’s Why Difenbaker had the Road to Riches Program that built many roads to resources including the Dempster Highway. Russia has a NETWORK of transportation infrastructure all across their arctic!! trains, roads, ports airports….why doesn’t Canada??? cmon Ottawa, fix the Churchill Railway Line AND build the Manitoba Nunavut Road and Grays Bay!! develop the country you are obligated too!!!
perhaps ask your local MP why his government is sending billions of taxpayer supported funding (oops, I mean borrowed taxpayer dollars) to foreign countries but not willing to invest in Canada’s north.
Oh Snap, I forgot NU is no longer represented in the House.