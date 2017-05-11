NEWS: Nunavut

After damning Nunavut health audit, auditor challenges GN to achieve results

"I hope we will be able too see real improvement"

JANE GEORGE



Outside the Nunavut Legislature, which hosted Michael Ferguson, the Auditor General of Canada, May 8 and May 9 for a discussion on the recent health services audit. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)

May 11, 2017 - 7:00 am

Nunavut’s health department now has a navigational chart to keep it on course, although the big question is whether the department will come up with internal directives to carry these through.

“I hope we will be able to see real improvement,” said the Auditor General of Canada, Michael Ferguson, after he and two members of his staff spent two days, May 8 and May 9, with Nunavut’s legislative standing committee in the assembly chamber to review their report on health services which made 17 recommendations for improvements.

Meanwhile, the health department appears still to be mired in process as thick as an ice field in the Arctic Ocean.

The health department first needs to get a “model of care” framework, which will state what communities need in terms of health services, and to put a “continuous quality improvement” program in place, said Colleen Stockley, the deputy minister, several times during the review.

That may have prompted Ferguson to state in his final remarks that frameworks and processes are important only when they are implemented.

His audit, in fact, found no lack of procedures in the health department, just a lack of implementation.

“We found that the Department of Health had procedures to assess and continuously improve the quality of care offered by staff in community health centres. However, the procedures were seldom implemented and the Community Health Nursing Administration Manual was not up to date.

“Monthly audits of selected patient charts, annual reviews of these audits, annual visits to community health centres by directors of health programs, performance appraisals of nurses, and the reporting and tracking of incidents related to patient care were not conducted as required,” the report said.

All this put patient health at risk—and likely contributed to the high number of vacant positions among front-line health workers in the territory.

Stockley said the health department hasn’t been able to fill positions even for its continuous quality improvement program, which is supposed to identify important system gaps.

Improving safety and staffing levels were among the ways the health department could provide better services in Nunavut, said the auditor general’s report, delivered in March after a two-year review.

The report’s goal, like that of all OAG audits, is to provide Parliament, and territorial governments without their own auditors general, with objective, fact-based information and expert advice.

Ferguson said May 9 that the health report’s recommendations shouldn’t be looked at as a “checklist.”

“You don’t just audit files for the sake of auditing files,” Ferguson said of the audit on Nunavut’s health services which, for example, required investigators to search for certain files including incident reports.

The audit found “serious types of incidents” affecting the safety of health care staff including health and safety committees that were non-existent, or not active, and security measures, such as panic-alarm systems, that were not always operating or adequate for staff security.

The point of the in-depth audit is to see results in Nunavut’s health services, Ferguson said, particularly with respect to workplace safety and retention and recruitment—two of the major areas where the OAG report said the health department needs vast improvements.

But, judging by information brought up during this week’s review, the health department appears to be working slowly on these related items.

Stockley admitted May 9 that over the past year, three violent incidents had taken place in Nunavut health centres, prompting the resignation of one nurse.

To keep its workers safe, Pangnirtung finally put its own security system into place.

Only now has the health department earmarked 10 communities for security systems: Cape Dorset, Iqaluit, Pangnirtung, Pond Inlet, Arviat, Baker Lake, Rankin Inlet, Cambridge Bay, Gjoa Haven and Kugluktuk.

Stockley shared no information about her department’s current success in retention but said the level of vacant positions for community health nurses remains about 62 per cent, the same as noted in the OAG report for 2014-2016.

It was hard for some MLAs to hear about the department’s catch-up needs. Hudson Bay MLA Allan Rumbolt asking whether it took an audit for the health department to get started on them.

Other audits are planned by the OAG including one on oral health, to be released later this year.

During the review, staff with the OAG raised other possible future audit topics including Inuit employment and mental health.

Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Paul Okalik, who did not attend the standing committee hearing because, having served as health minister during at least part of the audit’s time frame, he would have been in a conflict of interest, came in at the end of the May 9 session to suggest the OAG might want to consider auditing public-private partnerships for large infrastructure projects.