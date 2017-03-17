Group of academics protest Nunavut’s Education Act amendments
GN's Education Act amendments could violate UNDRIP, researchers say
In an open letter to Premier Peter Taptuna and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a group of Canadian academics has sounded the alarm over what they call a “language crisis” in Nunavut, triggered by the territory’s newly-tabled amendments to the Education Act.
Bill 37, introduced March 7 in the Legislative Assembly, proposes amendments to the 2008 Nunavut Education Act and Inuit Language Protection Act.
They include completing the implementation of Inuktut as the language of instruction from Grade 4 to Grade 9 by 2029, and introduce Inuktut as the language of instruction for Grade 10 to Grade 12 when the minister is able to certify that Nunavut’s teaching capacity is able to allow it.
The group of 16 academics, who include anthropologists, linguists, educators and social researchers, demand that the Government of Nunavut revise on those plans and instead beef up its spending on Inuktut-language education across the territory.
“Bill 37 would remove the right to K-12 schooling in Inuktut, replacing it with a much delayed and watered down right to a ‘majority of instruction’ in Inuktut, and only from K-9,” the group wrote in an open letter to the GN and federal senators, written March 16.
“Perhaps as troubling, the Government of Nunavut has offered no plan to meet even this goal.”
The letter alleged the proposed amendments are a breach of international human rights case, given the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is supposed to guarantee Indigenous people a right to education in their own language.
One of the letter’s signatories is Fiona Walton, a retired professor of education at the University of Prince Edward Island, where she used to coordinate a Master of Education program in collaboration with the GN. Between 2006 and 2013, that program saw 38 Nunavummiut graduates.
“There have been tremendous gains in developing Inuit teachers,” she said.
But the territory’s flagship training program, the Nunavut Teacher Education Program, must strengthen its model, she said, by offering a wider range of courses, made available in the communities and launch a vigorous recruitment campaign at attract new students.
When Nunavut’s Education Act was first introduced in 2008, the territory counted 246 Inuit teachers, the letter noted. Today, there are 45 fewer, 201 Inuit teachers for 9,300 Inuit students, while the territory employs 453 non-Inuit teachers.
While the letter urges the GN to take action on bilingual education, Walton and her colleagues say Nunavut cannot do all this alone—much of the pressure should be applied to the federal government to make good on its commitment to reconciliation.
The group calls on Ottawa to re-think how its finances education in the official language of Nunavut’s majority—Inuktut—to provide support “commensurate with the challenge at hand.”
“I think it’s time to ramp up, with reconciliation being on the horizon so clearly,” Walton said.
“The Inuktut language carries incredibly valuable Inuit knowledge,” she said. “The depth of the loss is often only realized later.
“If there’s no movement, it will be swept away.”
Inuktut in Nunavut Open Letter March 16th, 2017 by NunatsiaqNews on Scribd
(6) Comments:
The irony here is that most people in Nunavut are so phobic of academics, academia and research that they will slit their own throats before listening to any recommendations or solutions from such sources.
The “our land, our way” crowd have proven to be complete failures.
But that’s okay, at least we’re going down the toilet “our way”!
I think the GN will be able to knock this one down pretty quickly and just ignore it.
Like, just listen to Fiona Walton - “There have been tremendous gains in developing Inuit teachers.” Then right underneath it says there were 246 Inuit teachers in 2008 but only 201 Inuit teachers now. This sounds like a tremendous loss, not a tremendous gain.
But I guess if you have a vested career interest in hustling the GN on behalf of UPEI, you have to keep on bragging about the failed NTEP program to keep those dollars flowing into UPEI.
I agree with #1 though. Nunavut is so anti-intellectual nobody will pay much attention to this anyway. The irony is delicious.
This is the problem with the Education Act debate today.
Everyone wants K-12 Inuktitut language instruction, me included. But no one will propose a realistic way to get there any time soon.
Academics complaining about this won’t help. Decrying Bill 37 on FB won’t help.
You know what would help? People going through NTEP and becoming teachers - and STAYING teachers. GN Departments should refuse to hire NTEP Grads for anything other than teaching.
Perhaps the FB critics should consider encouraging people to become teachers, or even becoming teachers themselves if they feel so passionately about Inuktitut education.
There’s an old saying - you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink. We can offer NTEP for a thousand years, but if folks aren’t going to complete the program and begin teaching, no amount of ILPA or UNDRIP protections are going to help.
Maybe the leaders of NTI/RIAs began encouraging Inuit to become teachers, or offering Inuktitut lessons.
Thank you. We are aware how this will hurt the Inuktitut language programming in Nunavut and have opposed it since we first seen the proposal. It’s the staff, not the Minister, who have been the driving force for this amendment and they are very keen on imposing it upon us, lifetime Nunavut residents. They don’t care about the Inuktitut language being lost, they only care about advancing their own personal career and seeing this system going back 50 years. Thank you so much for this back up, Canadian researchers.
Amazing how vile the first 3 commenters are about Nunavummiut. If you don’t like it up here, maybe time to go back to where you were a nobody - before you came up here to make a name for yourselves!
This is so embarrassing for the GN and the department of Education!
How can this department continue to function so incompetently for so long without any changes?
Scandalous and embarrassing!
#3 how about encouraging the GN to follow through with the education act instead!
That is where the problem lies, the NTEP program needs to proper tools and resources to produce Inuit teachers, working with language specialists and creating resources and teaching manuals and a curriculum to use for these teachers.
What have the department of Education done the last 10 years? None! A big fat 0!
Since 2012 this department has been warned that they are not implementing the education act and now 2017 they want to amend the act because they cannot do their job or do not want to do their job. The Minister of Education is not in control and he needs to step up and do the right thing.