A week after Nunavut vote, Cambridge Bay heads into municipal election

Candidates for mayor include Pam Gross, who fell nine votes short of becoming MLA

JANE GEORGE



Four residents of Cambridge Bay are in the running to become the community's new mayor, along with eight competing for four vacant council seats. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)

November 07, 2017 - 3:30 pm

After a month of campaigning in Cambridge Bay by three candidates eager to become the riding’s new MLA, the western Nunavut town of about 1,700 people will now head into another election: to elect a new mayor and choose four hamlet councillors.

Pamela Gross, who lost the territorial election to Jeannie Ehaloak by just nine votes, announced Nov. 6, only two days after a recount result was announced Nov. 4, that she will seek the mayor’s job.

“I’ve decided to keep the momentum going and run for mayor of Cambridge Bay. Quana for your support during the last election for MLA. I look forward to the opportunity to serve Iqaluktuuttiammiut on this platform, quanaqpiaqquhi for your continued support,” said Gross, the executive director of the Kitikmeot Heritage Society, on her new campaign Facebook page, shortly after nominations closed.

The other mayoralty candidates include Bob Aknavigak, Gary Beattie, Wayne Gregory and Joe Ohokonnoak, a hamlet councillor who filled in as acting mayor when Ehaloak ran for MLA.

Eight candidates are also vying for four seats on the hamlet council.

The candidate lists shows a large diversity, revealing civic interest from people who were born and raised in Cambridge Bay and longtime residents as well as from relative newcomers to the community.

An advance vote for new municipal leaders takes place between noon and 6 p.m Nov. 27 at the Luke Novoligak Community Hall. Voting day is scheduled for Dec. 11, with the voting station open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., also in the hall.