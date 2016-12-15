NEWS: Nunavut

A rundown of Nunavut’s new mayors and hamlet councillors

Nunavummiut voted in municipal elections Dec. 12

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Baker Lake Mayor David Aksawnee is pictured here in 2010 at the opening celebrations for Meadowbank mine. He was re-elected as mayor in the Kivalliq community Dec. 12. (FILE PHOTO) Baker Lake Mayor David Aksawnee is pictured here in 2010 at the opening celebrations for Meadowbank mine. He was re-elected as mayor in the Kivalliq community Dec. 12. (FILE PHOTO)



Arviat mayor Bob Leonard was re-elected to a new term Dec. 12, (FILE PHOTO) Arviat mayor Bob Leonard was re-elected to a new term Dec. 12, (FILE PHOTO)

December 15, 2016 - 4:00 pm

Nunavut has a crop of new mayors following territory-wide municipal elections Dec. 12, when voters also elected new hamlet council members.

Municipal voters in all of Nunavut’s communities, except for Iqaluit, went to the polls last week to take part in this year’s version of the staggered elections.

Here’s a rundown of new mayors and councillors, provided by the Department of Community and Government Services.

In the Kivalliq region, Arviat Mayor Bob Leonard was re-elected to a new two-year term, along with five municipal councillors:

• Eric Anoee Jr.

• Darryl Baker

• Dudley Copeland

• Alex Ishalook

• Elizabeth Issakiark

In Chesterfield Inlet, Simionie Sammurtok was elected mayor for a three-year term. The hamlet’s four new councillors include:

• Tony Amautak

• Louis Autut

• Jerome Misheralak

• Sandra Simik

In Baker Lake, David Aksawnee beat out two other candidates, William Noah and David Toolooktook, to win election as mayor for a three-year term. The hamlet has four newly-elected councillors:

• Thomas Eyltook

• Jason Putumiratuq

• Charlie Tatuaqjuk

• Becky Tootoo

Hamlet councillors were elected in the remaining Kivalliq hamlet elections Dec. 12.

Coral Harbour:

• Rhoda Angootealik

• Suzy Keenainak

• Ronnie Ningeogan

• Lali Pudlat

• Sannaq Pee

Naujaat:

• Levi Katokra

• Dino Mablick

• Victoria Tagornak

• Mary Tuktujuk

Rankin Inlet:

• Selma Eccles

• Shawn Panniuq Karetak

• Michael Shouldice

• Hamish Tatty

Whale Cove:

• Sam Arualak

• Suzy Kritterdlik

• Shawn Nipisar

• Lewis Voisey

In the Qikiqtani region, Igloolik, Pond Inlet and Grise Fiord hosted mayoral elections.

In Igloolik, Celestino Uyarak garnered more votes than incumbent mayor Peter Ivalu and candidate Nick Arnatsiaq to take the hamlet’s top job. Igloolik’s new elected council members include:

• Richard Amarualik

• George Auksaq

• Peter Awa

• Ilisapi Haulli

• Joanna Quassa

In Pond Inlet, Joshua Katsak came out on top in a five-way race to become mayor, while five council members were acclaimed:

• Richard Amarualik

• Moses Koonark

• Danny Maktar

• Boazie Ootoovak

• Norman Simonie

Municipal councillors were elected or acclaimed in the region’s other communities.

Grise Fiord:

• Arna Audlaluk

• Susie Kiguktak

• Laisa Watsko

Hall Beach:

• Philip Anguratsiaq

• Danny Arvaluk

• Anne Curley

• Paul Haulli

• Joelie Kaenerk

• Jayco Simonie

Sanilikuaq:

• Mina Inuktaluk

• Johnny Kavik

• Dinah Kittosuk

• Peter Novalinga

Resolute Bay:

• Mark Amarualik

• Jonathan Craig

• Tagga Manik

• Angela Piercy

• Susan Salluviniq

In Qikiqtarjuaq, Mary Killiktee was acclaimed as mayor. New councillors include:

• Jukepa Killiktee

• Jonah Keeokta

• Allen Kooneeliusie

• Philip Qiyuqtaq

Arctic Bay:

• Olayuk Naqitarvik

• Moses Oyukuluk

• Sakiasie Qaunaq

• Sheena Qaunaq

• Kigutikarjuk Shappa

Kimmirut:

• Jimmy Akpik

• Jean-Pierre Goulet

• Mialiralaaq Judea

• Palanga Lyta

• Appa Pudlat

Pangnirtung:

• Jenna Kilabuk

• Sheila Kilabuk

• Meghan Mike Murphy

• Delia Young

Clyde River:

• Jayko Ashevak

• Josie Enuaraq

• Gordon Kautuq

• Isa Piungituq

Finally, the Kitikmeot region saw two mayoral elections, in Taloyoak and Gjoa Haven.

In Gjoa Haven, a five-way race for mayor went to incumbent Joanni Sallerina, while voters elected five councillors for three-year terms:

• Miriam Aglukkaq

• Megan Porter

• Stephanie Aaluk

• Stephanie Autut

• Susan Hillier

In Taloyoak, Simon Qinaqtuq was elected as mayor to a two-year term. Four councillors were acclaimed to new terms, including:

• David Totalik

• Jeannie Ugyuk

• Bruce Holwell

• David Nanook

Four councillors were acclaimed to new terms in Kugaaruk:

• Christian Nalungiaq

• Barthelemy Nirlungayok

• Canute Krejunark

• Leona Apsaktaun

Three councillors were acclaimed in Kugluktuk Dec. 12, where two council positions remain vacant:

• Peter Taktagon

• Angel Kuliktana

And Cambridge Bay voters elected the following councillors to a two-year term:

• Wiz Mohammed

• Christina Mulhern

• Andrea Omilgoitok

• Jamie Taipana