A rehab centre for Nunavut?
“You’re not going get a treatment centre in Nunavut by writing a letter to Santa Claus”
It’s a demand that for the past decade and a half has arisen over and over again in Nunavut: please, Mr. Government, please give us a treatment centre for alcohol and drug addiction.
The latest, though not the first and likely not the last, comes to us via Iqaluit-Sinaa MLA Paul Okalik, who has tied the issue to the Government of Nunavut’s decision to open a tightly-controlled wine and beer store in Iqaluit as a three-year harm reduction project aimed at weaning people away from the destructive binge drinking of bootleg vodka and whisky.
Okalik’s position is that this store should not open until after an addictions treatment centre is created in Iqaluit. Fair enough. That’s what led him to resign last year from the Nunavut cabinet, the proper course for ministers to follow when they do not support a cabinet decision.
Since then, Okalik continues to raise the issue, inside and outside the legislature, supported, no doubt, by many Iqaluit residents and opposed by many others.
You may disagree with his stand, but that’s what elected officials are supposed to do: take clear positions on issues. And should Okalik choose to seek another term in the Oct. 30, 2017 territorial election, the voters will get a chance to make a judgment.
Notwithstanding all that, there’s another aspect of this issue that gets little acknowledgment: in Canada, governments—but for a few rare exceptions—do not run or manage addictions rehab centres. The vast majority of treatment centres in Canada are run by independent entities.
Some, especially those that cater to the wealthy and the privileged, operate as private businesses outside the public health care system and charge whatever fees the market can bear. The luxurious Greenstone centre in central Ontario, where the late Toronto mayor, Rob Ford, received addictions treatment, is a good example. Their clients, out of their own pockets, pay fees than can amount to tens of thousands of dollars a month.
But most rehab centres are operated by not-for-profit societies and agencies, or by First Nations bands, tribal councils and other Indigenous associations, or by churches and charitable organizations. Government funding, which can include direct grants, per diem payments for each client, or payments through territorial or provincial health insurance plans and programs like the NIHB, are usually essential for their survival.
Such was the Inusiqsiurvik treatment centre in Apex, which operated from the fall of 1991 until early 1998, when the Baffin Regional Health Board cut off its funding. Their building, which now houses the Qimaavik women’s shelter, was owned by the Government of the Northwest Territories, but the territorial government did not operate or directly oversee its treatment program.
That work was done by an Iqaluit-based not-for-profit society called Upassuraakut, whose board was responsible for hiring staff, approving budgets and running the centre. The Inusiqsiurvik treatment centre’s workers were non-unionized employees of Upassuraakut, not the GNWT.
That’s how the territorial government still delivers numerous social and health services, such as care homes and group homes for children and youth: contracts with third-party societies and businesses.
In the case of Inusiqsiurvik, the territorial government paid the centre a per diem for each client—which in plain language means so many dollars per client per day.
But for a variety of reasons, including a poor referral system and an apparent lack of interest in addictions treatment, the Inusiqsiurvik centre didn’t get enough clients. That meant their per diem payments were usually not enough to pay the centre’s bills. The Baffin Regional Health Board stopped supporting Inusiqsiurvik and the building ended up as a shelter for battered women and children.
If Nunavut is to see the creation of another rehab centre, its operations will likely be structured in a similar manner, a third-party society or business operating under a contract with the territorial government.
This means the following must happen. One, some group or organization must create an entity capable of putting together a credible proposal for the government and then lobby hard for it. Second, the proponent must demonstrate there are sufficient numbers of potential clients in Nunavut willing to seek treatment if referred by a doctor, nurse or the court. It’s pointless to build a treatment centre that will end up receiving only small numbers of clients.
Some people argue that rehab centres suffer poor success rates because of the large numbers of people who lapse into alcohol and drug abuse after receiving treatment. On that point, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of hard evidence on either side of the question, and it’s not a valid reason not to try again in Nunavut.
But one thing is certain. You’re not going get a treatment centre by writing a letter to Santa Claus. Somebody has to get organized and make a proposal. JB
(9) Comments:
I agree with this editorial 100%. We sometimes lose sight of what the GN is and isn’t responsible for. With the way health care is handled in this territory, do we really think the GN can run a proper additions centre?
Mr. Okalik: if you truly care about additions treatment for your constituents (and this is not just a political move) then take measures in your own hands and start up a grassroots society similar to the one that existed in Apex. I’m sure the GN would support you. Look what Pat Angnakak did, there wasn’t enough housing for elders and they started a grassroots society to build a state of the art facility.
The previous mayor and Sao went to iqaluit to meet with gn about the previous health centre. They were told that it is in consideration that it maybe the territory treatment centre. paul knows the ins and outs yet he is grand standing. Liquor is here to stay whether we like it or not. So as many other illicit drugs. Gambling etc. Crime. We have deal with it. Paul don’t hide behind people. Say it the way it is. Thank you editorial. In time I hope that we will responsible for our lives, and care enough to start services. I think Cambridge Bay has a strong wellness centre to hold several territorial treatment sessions year.
How do addictions treatment centers get their clients across Canada?
Court orders? referral from the Health and Services departments?
Certainly not by advertising.
So where are those who seek treatment in Nunavut at the moment go? and who pays? and how much?
I am pretty sure that the GN farms out a lot of that in the South. The same way they treat elders, mentally and physically handicaped people of all ages, foster kids.
Please GN make those numbers available.
Thank you
Those are the questions for which we need answers to before we can make an intelligent opinion on the matter.
If Paul Okalik thinks having a rehab centre is such a high priority, why didn’t he make it happen during his two terms as Premier?
Given the magnitude of the social impacts of substance abuse in Nunavut, it should be a priority of the GN itself to establish and run a competent rehab centre.
We don’t pay taxes to Santa Claus. We pay taxes to the government.
@ post#3 court orders are usually not followed up by corrections services and they refuse to pay for treatment. And if you have a pending court charges you are denied services. Fair, maybe go after court. Mental health usually screen people to go out for treatment. Once you finally decide to go you are screened for all the ailments, which takes about 4 weeks, by then you are in the bunkers again. Nunavutmiut have become sober without treatment, personal choice. Until someone takes the job of wanting to help people with addictions, we will continue to be farmed!! I think it begs the question of how our own leaders think of addiction treatment, ITK,NTI, QIA,KIA, KIA. It is their beneficiaries that are in need of help. They partner with airlines to provide services why not do the same with addiction services.
@#3 the numbers are in the procurement activity reports on this page: http://www.gov.nu.ca/eia/programs-services/information-businesses and probably the latest edition coming out soon.
@#4 if the GN does it then it’s subject to Article 23 and 24 and, as Jim points out, probably unionized. That’s going to have implications in terms of bang for buck. It’s also going to have to get into the GN planning process, capital plan, etc. which is going to add a few years to the timelines. And of course it will need to be consulted out the ying-yang… Article 32, etc.
Jim and #1 are correct about the way forward.
JB (Jim Bell). You are the only person in Nunavut who makes sense. Have you considered running for office and potentially becoming Premier?
To hear and see the notes about Rehab Treatment Center that JB was writing about gives me good feeling, like a warm feeling inside me and the shelter on the outside all around me. Please Paul, keep up the good work on getting us a treatment center. Never mind those people saying that you should have gotten one. We will not live in the past as we have a journey to look after.
God forbid that if Nunavut ever gets a substance abuse treatment program that the rights accorded to Inuit by Article 32 of the NLCA are honoured by meaningful consultation about the centre, or that the people who work in the centre have decent salaries and benefits.