A big thank you from the family of Solomon Qanatsiaq

Solomon Qanatsiaq: March 28, 1944—June 15, 2017

August 16, 2017 - 1:09 pm

We extend our sincere gratitude to the following organizations and individuals who assisted and entertained our father during the time he was battling cancer.

Solomon Qanatsiaq succumbed to the cancer on June 15, 2017. Thank you to the people of St. Silas Anglican Church, Rev. Joelie Sangujaq and the municipality of Hall Beach for the burial service.

Thank you to the relatives who came to support our family and we are grateful for the following organizations who provided for our essential needs: QIA, NTI, the Northern store of Hall Beach, the co-op store and hotel, Raytheon, the constituency office of George Qulaut, Nanuq Lodge, Mary Lee-Aliyaq, and to the people who sent their sincere sympathy messages to our family.

Solomon will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren, and by other extended family members.

The Qanatsiaq Family

