NEWS: Nunavik

Quebec gives Nunavik $100 million more for municipal infrastructure

Money to flow through KRG for infrastructure, buildings, vehicles

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Ungava MNA Jean Boucher, Quebec's aboriginal affairs minister Geoff Kelley and the province's municipal affairs minister Martin Coiteux pose in Kuujjuaq, where they announced the renewal of a municipal infrastructure program for Nunavik. (HANDOUT PHOTO) Ungava MNA Jean Boucher, Quebec's aboriginal affairs minister Geoff Kelley and the province's municipal affairs minister Martin Coiteux pose in Kuujjuaq, where they announced the renewal of a municipal infrastructure program for Nunavik. (HANDOUT PHOTO)

September 02, 2016 - 3:00 pm

Nunavik municipalities can count on another $100 million over the next five years to improve their local infrastructure.

That’s thanks to money, and a renewal of an existing program, announced Sept. 2 by Quebec cabinet ministers who visited the region this week.

The Kativik Regional Government manages the program, known since 1999 as the Isurruutiit program.

“The Isurruutiit Program is a positive response by the Gouvernement du Québec to the essential needs of northern villages for municipal infrastructure. The renewal of the agreement and the addition of $100 million to this program will allow the implementation of many projects conducive to the quality of life of the population of the 14 villages of Nunavik,” said Quebec’s aboriginal affairs minister Geoffrey Kelley, who was accompanied by municipal affairs minister Martin Coiteux and Jean Boucher, who represents Ungava in Quebec’s legislature, the Assemblé Nationale.

KRG Chairperson Jennifer Munick said in the joint news release that “we are satisfied with this new agreement with the Quebec government and will continue to work with Nunavik’s 14 villages to improve the level of public services and the quality of life of Nunavimmiut.”

The Isurruutiit program has permitted the creation of many jobs at the local and regional level, she said.

This program will see $58 million earmarked of infrastructure such as water mains and sewage systems, $21 million for buildings and $21 million for vehicles.

The program dates back to 1999 when it received $46 million from the Quebec Infrastructure Plan. It was then increased in 2005 to more than $63 million, and in 2011 for nearly $101 million.

“I am delighted this agreement has been made. The Gouvernement du Québec is sensitive to the reality of northern villages, which is why it is intervening to improve the communities’ living conditions. The renewal of this program will make it possible to maintain investments in municipal services in Nunavik,” Boucher said in the release.