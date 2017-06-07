NEWS: Nunavik

Nunavik man holds woman hostage overnight: police

Inukjuak man allegedly fired his gun multiple times inside home

SARAH ROGERS



June 07, 2017 - 10:00 am

A Nunavik man faces 16 charges including making threats and reckless discharge of a firearm after a hostage-taking situation in Inukjuak late June 2.

Kativik Regional Police Force officers were called to a home in this Hudson coast community of about 1,600 that evening when nearby residents reported hearing gunshots.

Police later discovered an armed man had fired multiple times while he held a woman hostage in the home.

The KRPF brought in three officers from Puvirnituq, along with negotiators from the Sûreté du Québec provincial police force, to create a perimeter around the home.

Police say the man surrendered the following day, June 3, at 11:30 p.m. Nobody was physically injured in the incident.

The man will appear in court June 8.