Fifteen years later, impact of 9/11 still felt in Canadian Arctic
Terrorist attacks brought lasting changes to air travel in Nunavut, Nunavik
The terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 in the United States—which killed roughly 3,000 at New York City’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and on hijacked aircraft—continue to affect people throughout Nunavut and Nunavik.
Fifteen years after 9/11, many communities’ emergency responders still gather for a silent commemoration marking the time when the World Trade Centre’s South Tower collapsed at 9:59 a.m. and 10:28 a.m. when the North Tower collapsed.
Passengers who fly regularly to and from the North also feel the lasting impact of 9/11 on air travel: They must travel under much more rigid rules which include requirements for photo identification and pre-boarding screening.
At the municipal level, 9/11 let “the average person be more appreciative and understanding of the key role emergency workers play in emergency situations,” said Craig Lingard of the Kativik Regional Government’s public security department on the 10th anniversary of 9-11.
And since 9/11, four Nunavik communities—Kuujjuaq among them—have been equipped with enough supplies to relocate 2,000 people.
On 9/11 many from Nunavuit and Nunavik recalled on social media where they had been that day: Several in Nunavik were attending a throat singing conference in Puvirnituq while some had just taken off on flights heading north when the attacks took place. One man, then a boy, who had arrived late at his school, only to be told he should go home, not realizing what was underway. Others said they went to pray.
Nursing students—and friends— in Nunavut continue to remember Dr. Christine Egan, a longtime nurse in Nunavut, who died at the Word Trade Centre.
@NunatsiaqNews She was my good friend. Helped deliver one of my boys.— Sandy Kusugak (@Ttiaq) September 12, 2016
Egan, 55, died Sept. 11, 2001, while visiting her brother Michael, 51, who was working in an office high up in the South Tower of the World Trade Centre when it was hit by a jet aircraft and later collapsed into a huge cloud of dust and debris.
Today, the memory of Egan, better known as “Dr. Christine” and a woman who loved life, lives on among her many friends and aspiring Inuit nurses she continues to help in Nunavut through a scholarship established in her name.
In 2015, these recipients included Marvis Ell, Melynda Minilgak and Mishael Gordon, who received scholarships from a fund set up in 2004 by Egan’s family, friends, and estate at the University of Manitoba to provide scholarship support to promising Nunavut nursing students.
In 2001, the terrorist attacks in the U.S. immediately sent aftershocks shuddering through Nunavut and Nunavik.
Hundreds of Arctic travellers were grounded after the suspension of all Canadian air traffic—a move meant to prevent further hijackings.
On Sept. 11, emergency co-ordinators in Iqaluit scrambled to prepare for the arrival of international flights being diverted to Canada from their original U.S. destinations.
Though Iqaluit was at first expecting up to 15 trans-Atlantic jets and 3,000 passengers, the planes were accommodated at southern airports and none came to Nunavut.
Then-premier Paul Okalik issued an official message of condolence, flags were lowered and churches held special prayer services.
Municipal and territorial leaders were grim: “It’s a day, certainly, that we won’t forget for a lifetime,” said John Matthews, Iqaluit’s mayor in 2001.
The attacks also affected Nunavummiut outside the territory. In Toronto, the Sept. 11 scheduled première of Atanarjuat at the Toronto International Film Festival was put on hold when the day’s festival activities were cancelled.
The events in the U.S. also reverberated through Nunavik, grounding planes and passengers throughout the region and setting emergency services into action.
Emergency-services officials in Kuujjuaq scrambled to accommodate the possible arrival of Boeing 747s—the largest aircraft able to land in the community.
Police and firefighters in Kuujjuaq set up hundreds of cots at the Kuujjuaq Forum in case plane-loads of passengers arrived. These cots, which had recently arrived with the sealift, were intended for emergency situations, such as the avalanche that devastated Kangiqsualujjuaq in 1999.
An emergency centre was also set up at the airport, and all medical staff at Kuujjuaq’s Tulattavik Hospital were placed on standby.
George Berthe, then the chairman of Air Inuit, went on the radio to explain to Nunavimmiut why all Air Inuit’s planes were grounded.
“People were saying, ‘How could something in New York City affect someone in Salluit who needs to have an X-ray in Purvirnituq?’” Berthe told Nunatsiaq News at the time. “But it’s such a serious event I think everyone is going to be understanding.”
Berthe also visited outfitters in Kuujjuaq whose clients from the South were stranded in the community: Almost all the 50 or so caribou hunters were Americans.
Hunters due to leave Kuujjuaq Sept. 11 sat around all day at the lounge of the Auberge Kuujjuaq lnn, wishing they had even more news on what was going on in their home country.
The events of 9/11 would affect the sports hunting industry in Nunavik, with many Americans forgoing travel north for years.
It’s funny, but I think Nunavut is one of the only places on the continent that wasn’t affected by increased security post 9-11. Well, people have to present photo ID now, ok. What a hardship
*rolling my eyes*
There are some increased costs for people in Nunavut as they have to share in the cost of airport security, and for cargo shipment screening at southern airports. There are a few other incidental costs that airlines recover through higher prices such as locking cockpit doors, increased training, security audits, higher airport rents and operating costs, no fly lists, APIS data transmissions, etc.
Increased security is costly (CATSA budget is $500+ million a year), but unfortunately necessary. If we didn’t have the airport screening aviation would be a soft target and as 9/11 showed we cannot afford that option.
#2 Sorry, I didn’t notice much or any of that in Nunavut. Thus my comment. I would argue we still have the most lax security on the continent.
#3 - What security, do we have any?
Since 911 many of our freedoms and rights have slowly been taken away by numerous Bill’s – many without us knowing. Once taken away, Governments never give them back.
World wide since 911: Tens of thousands of solders have been killed, 100,000 civilians killed and over a million injured by the 911 false flag event, to create a war on anyone. A war on terror for continuous fear and pro war.
Plus destabilizing the middle east, illegally destroying prosperous sovereign countries.
Lives will continue to be destroyed daily. As long as we continue to believe the false narrative that small planes took down massive steel structure buildings, like tooth pics.
Makes for easy mind control to pop a new terrorist into heads, with a snap of the fingers. And agree to drop bombs, drone kill or nuke them, while without question, freely give up our freedoms and rights.
#5 says “illegally destroying prosperous sovereign countries” ... can you name one of these prosperous countries?
The false narrative that “small planes took down massive steel structure buildings, like tooth pics.” They looked like fairly big planes to me. But seriously, how is this narrative false?
#5, You need to lay off the Alex Jones and David Icke websites. Let me guess, the moon landings were a hoax, and Premier Taptuna is really a Lizard person, right?
I hope that you are routing your postings through at least 3 proxy servers, otherwise the NSA has probably tracked and identified you already. Do drones have enough range to hit a target in Nunavut? Keep your tinfoil covered head down!
Interesting #7 The Old Trapper, your reply was an all out ad hominem. (An ad hominem is simply an attack on the person without putting any substance to their argument.)
Then ending as if it is wrong to question anything.
Here The Old Trapper, I give you this to look over, if you enjoy reading academic journals, from europhysicsnews.org . Because you are never too old to learn to challenge your thinking.
‘15 Years Later: On the physics of highrise building collapses’.
Written by Steven Jones former professor of physics, Brigham Young University, USA.
Robert Korl professor emeritus of civil engineering, McMaster University, Canada.
Anthony Szamboti mechanical design engineer.
Ted Walter director of strategy and development for Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth.
Enjoy the awakening here…
http://www.europhysicsnews.org/articles/epn/pdf/2016/04/epn2016474p21.pdf
#6 Name and blame, No problem naming one, two or more prosperous country. However if you still believe the 9/11 narrative as gospel truth, you’ll reject anything I say. Not your fault, just shows the power of mind control and propaganda working smoothly together.
Let’s get into the meat of the issue addressing your planes. Here is something to wrap your head around for quick summary of the events of 9/11 in under 5 minutes.
https://www.corbettreport.com/?powerpress_pinw=2594-podcast
Now, if your curiosity is pumped, go consume this information and come to your own conclusions. http://www.journalof911studies.com/beginners/
Then you can answer your own question…. “But seriously, how is this narrative false?”
For those Canadians who died, how many fbi"s have been charged?
#8, Hypnotic illusion, in my first draft of a reply, which I did not post, I was going to go into some details, such as a Boeing 767 actually being a very big airplane.
It has a maximum gross weight of about 185,000 kgs and will hold between 60,000 and 90,000 litres of fuel depending upon the model. 767 are classed as “heavy” aircraft along with other wide bodies.
I was going to quote that structure steel melts at 1370C but softens at 538C, well below the 1030C burn temperature of Jet A.
THe reason I didn’t is that it was apparent that you fell down the 911 truther rabbit hole and since an ad hominem reply is what you deserved it is what I provided.
The 911 question has been asked and answered. Now if you want to have your eyes opened you can read my following posts.
1/
#8 Hypnotic illusion (continued)
Let’s start with your main author Steven Jones, the physics professor. The one that worked with Pons & Fleishmann on their cold fusion fiasco - remember that?
Once he started spouting his 9/11 truther nonsense he was placed on paid leave by his university leading to his early retirement. He is a known 911 truther, as are the other 3 co-authors.
Their argument basically is that no other buildings have collapsed due to fires.
1) fires were not hot enough
2) sprinkler systems
3) fireproofing on structural members
4) structural design.
Answers are pretty simple
1) Jet A burns hotter than temp necessary to weaken steel
2) Sprinklers mostly destroyed by impact of 767
3) Fireproofing mostly stripped by impact of 767
4) WTC design was poor for this type of event (impact & fire)
Since they don’t believe the above answers they turn this into a grand conspiracy. Sorry not buying it.
Here’s some reading for you in rebuttal;
http://www.skeptical-science.com/critical-thinking/scientific-proof-911-inside-job/