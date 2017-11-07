NEWS: Nunavut

Twelve Nunavummiut awarded Canada 150 medals

Sen. Dennis Patterson selected winners from 72 nominations

NUNATSIAQ NEWS



Some of the Canada 150 medal winners include (clockwise from left) Miriam Aglukkaq, James Eetoolook, Jimmy Manning and Heather Daley. (FILE PHOTOS) Some of the Canada 150 medal winners include (clockwise from left) Miriam Aglukkaq, James Eetoolook, Jimmy Manning and Heather Daley. (FILE PHOTOS)

November 07, 2017 - 1:10 pm

A new medal that honours Canadians for their community volunteerism and contributions will go to 12 recipients who represent Nunavut’s three regions, spanning sectors like business, arts, education and politics.

“Over four months, my office received 72 nominations; all of the stories we read were heart-warming and inspiring,” Sen. Denis Patterson, who represents Nunavut, said in a Nov. 6 release about the awards.

“After much deliberation, I have selected 12 people who I know have dedicated much of their lives to empowering and improving their communities and the territory as a whole.”

This year’s medal recipients include:

• Miriam Nilaulaaq Aglukkaq, an educator and language activist (Gjoa Haven)

• Susan Avinngaq (Igloolik)

• James Eetoolook, long-time vice-president of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. (Taloyoak)

• Heather Daley, executive director of Alianait Arts Festival (Iqaluit)

• Ann Meekitjuk Hanson, broadcaster and former Commissioner of Nunavut (Iqaluit)

• Bessie Hoamik Joy (Cambridge Bay)

• Gamaile Kilukishak (Pond Inlet)

• Peter Tapatai, entrepreneur (Baker Lake)

• Darlene Nuqingaq, educator (Iqaluit)

• Jimmy Manning of the West Eskimo Baffin Co-op and Inuit Arts Foundation (Cape Dorset)

• Poisey Mike (Pangnirtung)

• Rosemary Angugasak Sandy (Rankin Inlet)

Patterson said Nunavummiut who are elected members of municipal or territorial governments were not eligible for the award, nor are Nunavummiut appointed to sit on federal boards.

The medals flowed from a Senate standing committee plan to commission medals for Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Recipients will be invited to fly to Ottawa for a Nov. 29 presentation ceremony at the Senate chamber.

For those who can’t make it, Patterson said he plans to visit every Nunavut community in a territory-wide tour in the spring of 2018, at which point he will present the medals to winners.

“I am grateful and proud to represent such a diverse and accomplished territory,” Patterson said.